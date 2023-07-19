Pregnant Serena Williams flaunts white bodycon dress in casual bathroom selfie ft. Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal

American tennis star Serena Williams recently showed off her growing baby bump in a white bodycon dress while posing for a selfie with her dog, Chip.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner recently announced that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together. During the 2017 Australian Open, which she went on to win, she was eight weeks along in her pregnancy with her first child, whom she and her husband named Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams revealed about her second pregnancy during the 2023 Met Gala in May. She had mentioned how thrilled she was to have been invited to the charity event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City along with Ohanian.

"I was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote, sharing photographs of herself with her baby bump and Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams, who is 41 years old, flaunted her second pregnancy once again, this time in a white bodycon dress by posting a casual picture from her bathroom on her Twitter profile. It was once again a case of there being three of them, only instead of her husband, it was her dog, Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal, accompanying her this time.

"Just a casual Bathroom selfie….Enjoy Chip (my dog) in it," Williams captioned the photo.

Serena Williams compliments Venus Williams for her Wimbledon 2023 outfit

As Venus Williams returned to the grass-court after her hamstring injury earlier this year, sister Serena Williams complimented her outfit ahead of her participation at Wimbledon.

The elder Williams sibling had posted a picture of herself posing against the Wimbledon logo on her Instagram account. She was seen rocking a beautiful floral skirt paired with a plain white top, looking as chic as ever at SW19.

"The love affair continues. @wimbledon starts tomorrow!" captioned Venus Williams.

Reacting to the post, Serena Williams complimented her sister’s outfit and look by labeling it “amazing.”

"You look amazing," commented Serena.

The Williams sisters have always been great players who have entertained fans for decades with their exploits on the tennis courts. They have done so with style, expressing themselves with an amazing sense of fashion.

Over the years, they’ve flaunted some stunning outfits that have made headlines even in the fashion industry. In fact, both sisters also have a fashion line of their own: 'EleVen' from Venus Williams and 'S by Serena' from Serena Williams.

