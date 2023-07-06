Pregnant Serena Williams shows off baby bump in tennis outfit ft. Olympia

Tennis great Serena Williams recently flaunted her baby bump while wearing a tennis outfit amidst the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Williams recently announced on social media that she was set to welcome her second child with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The American tennis legend tied the knot with Ohanian on November 16, 2017, after almost a year of being engaged. Williams and her husband welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they named, Olympia Ohanian Jr in September 2017. The former World No. 1 was eight weeks pregnant when she won the 2017 Australian Open title.

This year, the couple were invited to the Met Gala 2023, where Serena Williams flaunted her baby bump alongside her husband. She also turned to social media to break the news.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Serena Williams wrote, sharing photographs of herself with her baby bump and Alexis Ohanian.

Alexis Ohanian also announced the pregnancy on social media.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it 😁 and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister — she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams, 41, recently posted a picture on her Instagram story where she took a mirror selfie dressed in a tennis outfit. In the picture, she also flaunted her baby bump while her daughter Olympia also being present in the picture.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

Earlier this month, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was invited to be honored at Wimbledon, celebrating her stellar success at the All England Club. However, she declined the invitation due to her pregnancy.

During her playing career, she won seven Wimbledon singles titles, six doubles titles and one mixed doubles titles.

When Serena Williams opened up about her near-death experience following the birth of Olympia

TEB BNP Paribas WTA Championships: Istanbul 2013 - Day Two

Serena Williams had a near-death experience soon after giving birth to her daughter Olympia in 2017. In 2018, Williams wrote an article to raise awareness about the concerning childbirth mortality rates among African-American women.

"I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia. Yet I consider myself fortunate," Williams recalled.

Elaborating further, the American gave birth to Olympia via emergency C-section due to rising health concerns. In the article, Williams opened up about the horrifying incident.

"This sparked a slew of health complications that I am lucky to have survived. First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism," Williams recalled.

Soon after announcing her pregnancy, Williams jokingly said that she was planning to name her unborn child after her favorite Disney characters. Sharing a video on TikTok, the veteran named her favorite characters from Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid, and Lion King, among others.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes