Pressure on Novak Djokovic is going to be huge during Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, says Serena Williams' ex-coach

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently shared his thoughts on the Australian Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas will lock horns for the 13th time when they meet in Sunday's title clash at Melbourne Park. Both players have been outstanding throughout the tournament and will aim to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after the match.

Mouratoglou shared his take on the upcoming final via social media. He claimed that while the Serb has a nine-match winning streak over Tsitsipas, he will be under huge pressure as he tries to equal Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam tally.

"Tsitsipas-Djokovic. The revival of the 2021 Roland Garros final that the Serb won in five sets after coming back from two sets to love. If we just look at the scores and the quality of the tennis of Novak on his way to the final, but also his winning record against Stefanos, 10-2, and a nine-matches winning streak for the Serb, we can thank that it will be a one-side match and that Novak will win his 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday," Mouratoglou said.

"But the pressure on Novak is going to be huge. He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa (Nadal) in their race to become the greatest Grand Slam holder of all-time. Speaking of Stefanos, he has been playing great tennis the whole tournament and will be ready for this final," he added.

Patrick Mouratoglou reveals how Stefanos Tsitsipas could keep Novak Djokovic under pressure

Speaking further about the match, Mouratoglou revealed what could be the deciding factors in Sunday's final. He claimed that Djokovic could start the match with tightness and Tsitsipas could keep him under pressure if he gets an early break.

"The final result of that match will lie in a few main elements: The start of the match. Novak might start the match with tightness. If Stefanos takes advantage of it and gets an early break, he will be able to keep Novak under pressure," the 52-year-old said.

Mouratoglou claimed that Tsitsipas' chances of winning the final lie in his ability to hurt the Serb with his power.

"Stefanos will have to be courageous and very aggressive. His chances lie in his ability to hurt Novak with his power, and this brings me to the court position. Novak loves to stay close to the baseline and step in at every occasion to take time away," the Frenchman said.

