"Pretty pretty please" - Alex de Minaur makes public wildcard plea for him and fiancée Katie Boulter as spots fill up for US Open mixed doubles

Alex de Minaur recently made a public request for a wild card entry at the US Open mixed doubles championships with his fiancée, Katie Boulter. The Aussie is currently gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing.Minaur was last seen in action at the Citi Open, where he produced some dominant performances over Jiri Lehecka, Corentin Moutet, and more to reach the finals. In the final round, he locked horns with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and was on the brink of defeat during the third set of the match; however, he picked up his momentum and secured a hard-fought victory of 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(3).Currently, the Australian is preparing for the National Bank Open, and amid this, he pleaded to get a wild card entry with his fiancée, Boulter, at the US Open mixed doubles championships. He reshared the US Open's list of the almost filled lineup for the doubles championships, with space left for just two entries. Making a wildcard plea, Minaur wrote:&quot;Katie and I would like to ask for a WC pretty pretty please🙏🏼😢&quot;Minaur's fiancé, Boulter, recently shared a heartfelt message for the Australian's remarkable comeback at the Citi Open. Calling him a champion, she congratulated him for his victory.Alex de Minaur showed his support for fiancée Katie Boulter amid receiving social media abuseA few weeks ago, in June 2025, Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter sat for a conversation with the BBC, where the latter made her feelings known about getting immense hate on social media. She revealed that she receives comments wishing death on her family, and one of the users also commented, 'hope you get cancer'. Highlighting the extreme level of hate, she said that it is an awful thing to do (as quoted by ESPN).&quot;I just wonder who the person is that has sent that. I don't think it's something that I would ever say to my worst enemy. It's just an awful, awful thing to say to anyone. It's horrible. It shows how vulnerable we are. You really don't know if this person is on site. You really don't know if they're nearby or if they know where you live or anything like that,&quot; said Boulter.Following this, Alex de Minaur backed his fiancée by lauding her for taking a step against this and shining bright. Talking about how it happens to every single athlete, he said:&quot;It's great for her to step up and shine a light into this, which is something that happens to every single tennis player out there. Every single athlete, I would say. Hopefully, there is something that can be done about it. It's something that's been going on for a while now. It's something that a lot of people have spoken out against, but it doesn't change.&quot;Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter announced their engagement on December 23, 2024, by sharing a picture of themselves with the latter flaunting her engagement ring.