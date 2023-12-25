"Pretty sad, pathetic" - Martina Navratilova voices concern over alarming anti-semitic incident against Jewish author in Times Square

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage and sadness over a shocking video of an 11-year-old Muslim girl and her family verbally and physically assaulting a Jewish author in Times Square, New York.

The video shows the girl telling the author to kill himself because he is a 'Jew', while her mother laughs and her younger brother kicks him. The victim is a prominent rabbi who has written several books on Judaism, spirituality, and interfaith dialogue.

The victim said that he was approached by the girl and her family in Times Square. He said that he tried to engage them in a civil conversation, but they became hostile and abusive, hurling anti-Semitic slurs and threats at him.

"An "11-year-old" Muslim girl with her family walked over to me in Times Square and told me to kill myself because I’m a Jew. I am not making this up. You must watch this. They then had their small child kick me to humiliate me whole their daughter continued to say that I should kill myself," he wrote.

Navratilova, a vocal advocate for human rights and social justice, shared the video on her X (formerly Twitter) account on December 24, and wrote:

"Pretty sad. And the mother is laughing. Pathetic."

Martina Navratilova calls out Elon Musk for spreading misinformation on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open

Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk for his alleged involvement in spreading inaccurate information regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On October 7, the Hamas militant group launched an attack on Israel, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a state of war. Israel has reported hundreds of casualties, primarily civilians, as a result of a coordinated assault from Gaza.

Amidst these events, Musk, who recently acquired the social media platform Twitter and rebranded it as X, advised followers to track accounts known for spreading falsehoods.

"For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good," he said on X (formerly Twitter) three hours before he deleted it.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion blamed Musk for knowingly spreading lies. She also stated that it was dangerous for one person to have so much influence.

"Elon knows exactly what he is doing. This is what happens when one human being has this much power. Usually it doesn’t end well," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in October.

