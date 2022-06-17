"Pretty shameful that the USTA won’t fight for an exemption for Novak Djokovic" - Tennys Sandgren

As per the new rules in the USA, World No. 3 Novak Djokovic is likely to miss the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, to be held in August and September.

The latest set of regulations has lifted some restrictions regarding the coronavirus, allowing international travelers to enter the country without producing a negative test report. However, the government has decided to stick with its decision that requires foreigners to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. This means Djokovic, who has decided not to take the vaccine, will not be allowed to participate at the event unless he gets a special exemption.

On Tuesday, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the tournament organizers, made it clear that they have 'no plans' to ask the government for an exemption for unvaccinated players. American tennis player Tennys Sandgren has come forward in support of the Serb and slammed the USTA for its reluctance to fight for him.

"Pretty shameful that the USTA won’t fight for an exemption for Novak. No surprise the government hasn’t changed it’s archaic policy. I can play but he can’t? Ridiculous," Sandgren wrote on Twitter.

Unless the government changes the rules or the USTA seeks an exemption before the the tournament kicks off on August 29, Djokovic is set to miss his second Major of the year. In January, the Serb was deported from Down Under right before the Australian Open commenced due to his unvaccinated status.

This puts some extra pressure on the 20-time Grand Slam champion to win the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The USTA also announced its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag.

Novak Djokovic aims for a 7th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic has won Wimbledon six times

After being unable to defend his Australian Open title earlier this year and crashing out of the French Open in the quarterfinals, World No. 3 Novak Djokovic is ready to defend his title at Wimbledon. Djokovic has won the last three editions of the grasscourt Major in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

A win for the Serb would mean that he inches closer to rival Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles. When Djokovic won the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, the Big 3 were tied for 20 Majors each. Had it not been for World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Djokovic would have been the first man to reach 21 Grand Slams. The Russian defeated the Serb in straight sets in the 2021 US Open final.

