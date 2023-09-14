"Prime Rafael Nadal was a miracle"; "Novak Djokovic very gracious even in a loss" - Fans recall Spaniard defeating Serb to win career Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal won his first US Open title in 2010 to complete his career Grand Slam, defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in a match interrupted by a thunderstorm a day after it was postponed by rain.

Nadal was the youngest player in the Open Era to achieve the feat at the age of 24. He also joined an exclusive club comprising only two other tennis legends, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer, as the third player to secure titles in all four Grand Slam tournaments played on four different surfaces.

The Spaniard not only cemented his position as World No. 1 but also booked his place among the greatest players in the sport's history, something he has lived up to by winning 22 Grand Slam titles so far.

Thursday (September 14) marks 13 years since the historic triumph and tennis fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to recall it.

One user stated that Nadal was the GOAT in his prime, adding that he would have achieved more if he had not faced Djokovic and Federer at their peak throughout his career.

"Prime Nadal is the Goat. How unlucky he always had Prime Federer and/or Prime Djokovic during his whole career, limiting his dominance. The other two had years of no competition," the user wrote.

Another user who was courtside in 2010 to witness the live match said they will always remember the special day that made them "absolutely obsessed" with the Spaniard.

"This was an incredible day for me. I got to see Rafa complete the Career Grand Slam and I was able to witness it from courtside! I will never forget that day and from then on I have been absolutely obsessed with Rafa!" the user tweeted.

Meanwhile, one fan praised Djokovic for his demeanor while facing defeat, calling him a "great guy."

"Djokovic very gracious at the net, even in such a disappointing loss. great guy," the account posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Rafael Nadal can make a comeback at Australian Open 2024, according to uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal has fallen out of the world's top 100 for the first time in 20 years as he continues to recover from the hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January. He is currently ranked World No. 239.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion missed this year's French Open, which he has won 14 times, as well as the Wimbledon Championships and the recently concluded US Open.

The Spaniard's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently disclosed that his nephew is progressing and that if all goes well, he could return to action at the Australian Open in 2024.

"Rafa is good, recovering. If all goes well he wants to return to the court for the 2024 Australian Open," he told El Desmarque.

