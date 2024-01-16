"Prime time and for what" - Daria Kasatkina furious as Aussie TV snubs Elena Rybakina for Alexander Zverev's Australian Open match

Daria Kasatkina was unimpressed after Aussie television snubbed Elena Rybakina’s prime-time Australian Open match for men’s ties. This was because the likes of Alexander Zverev and Thanasi Kokkinakis were simultaneously in action.

Last year's Australian Open finalist, Rybakina, took to the Rod Laver Arena against former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the first round on Tuesday, January 16 - the third day of the event. It was the first women’s match to be given the prime-time slot on the center court this year. Novak Djokovic and home favorite Alex de Minaur occupied the slot on the first two days, respectively.

Despite being featured as the main attraction of the day, Elena Rybakina was seemingly snubbed by Australian television. The companies instead chose to broadcast men’s openers, according to former World No. 8 Daria Kasatkina.

At the time, World No. 6 Alexander Zverev was in action against compatriot Dominik Koepfer on the Margaret Court Arena. Meanwhile, home-favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis, who won his match, was simultaneously engaged in a five-set thriller on the John Cain Arena.

Kasatkina took to social media to expressed her displeasure about the move.

“No women’s tennis shown on TV. They are playing on Rod Laver, prime time and for what,” the Russian wrote on X.

“Don’t wanna say who they actually showing now,” Daria Kasatkina added, seemingly hinting at Zverev, who has been embroiled in controversy due to abuse allegations from former girlfriends.

Kasatkina further shared her disappointment at not being able to watch Rybakina’s big-hitting.

“I was so excited to watch some of Lena’s winners on tv, in my bed,” she wrote.

Elena Rybakina and Daria Kasatkina through to the second round of Australian Open 2024

Elena Rybakina in action during her first-round match at the 2024 Australian Open

While Daria Kasatkina missed out on the action, Elena Rybakina saved three set points in a high-octane opening set and closed out her encounter 7-6 (6), 6-4 against Karolina Pliskova. The Kazakh will now face Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the second round on Thursday, January 18.

Rybakina is bidding for her second Grand Slam title after Wimbledon 2022, having narrowly missed out on the Australian Open trophy to Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 final.

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, booked her spot in the second round with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory over former NCAA champion Peyton Stearns. The Russian, whose best result in Melbourne was reaching the third round, will next face a tough opponent in 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens for a place in the Round of 32.

Both Rybakina and Kasatkina are drawn in the same quarter and are headed for a potential fourth-round meeting at the Australian Open.