"Probably the best serving performance put up by a losing player"- Tennis fans recall Andy Roddick's finest performances on tour

Tennis fans recalled some of the best performances from Andy Roddick throughout his career, including a few against Roger Federer.

Roddick was among the best players of his generation and enjoyed an incredible career during which he won 32 singles titles. These included a Grand Slam and five Masters 1000 triumphs.

Andy Roddick produced several brilliant performances throughout his career and tennis fans discussed them on Reddit recently.

One fan mentioned a list of matches that included his 2003 US Open semifinal against David Nalbandian, his 2003 Australian Open quarterfinal against Younes El Aynaoui, and the 2004 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer.

They also mentioned the 2009 Wimbledon final against Federer, stating that Roddick produced the best-ever serving performance by a losing player.

"Of course, the 2009 Wimbledon Final. Probably the best serving performance ever put up by a losing player," the comment read.

One user spoke about Roddick's defeat against Lleyton Hewitt in the 2001 US Open quarterfinals and also claimed that by 2003, the American was a bigger star than Roger Federer.

"This roddick went 5 sets against Hewitt who won in 3 against Pete in 2001. By 2003 roddick was already a much bigger star than Federer. Also that 2001 QF is underrated because of the other Pete vs Agassi one of the ages QF," the fan's comment read.

One fan claimed that Andy Roddick's performance against Roger Federer in the 2007 US Open quarterfinals was one of his best against the Swiss despite him losing in straight sets.

"The tennis in the 2007 uso against Federer was one of the best matches roddick ever played against him, except for obviously Wimbledon 09, played his best and got unlucky," the fan's comment read.

Here are some other comments from tennis fans:

Andy Roddick won his only Grand Slam title at the 2003 US Open

Andy Roddick during an exhibition match ahead of the 2022 US Open

Winning the 2003 US Open was the crowning moment of Andy Roddick's career. The American was seeded fourth in the tournament and reached the quarterfinals with wins over Tim Henman, Ivan Ljubicic, Flavio Saretta, and Xavier Malisse.

Roddick booked his place in the semifinals of the Grand Slam by beating 12th seed Sjeng Schalken 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. He then came back from two sets down to beat 13th seed David Nalbandian 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-1, 6-3 and reach his maiden Major final.

In the final, he beat third seed Juan Carlos Ferrero 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to win his first and only Grand Slam title. Roddick remains the last man from the United States to win the singles title at the US Open.

