Novak Djokovic called his 2023 Australian Open triumph the "biggest victory" of his career during the post-match presentation ceremony. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) to win his 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall.

While the Serb only dropped one set en route to his title win, things were not as easy for the 35-year-old as they seemed on the outside. The 35-year-old had to face numerous mental obstacles in the form of the ghosts of his 2022 deportation, on-court heckling, and the off-court controversy involving his father Srdjan.

Despite these hurdles and the overall enormity of the situation, the 22-time Major champion stood tall. Calling the event "one of the most challenging tournaments" he has featured in, Djokovic thanked fans for giving him a warm reception in Melbourne after last year's debacle.

"I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I ever played in my life, considering the circumstances - not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all of the people that made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne, to be in Australia," Novak Djokovic said during the presentation ceremony.

He also thanked the legendary Rod Laver, who was in attendance for Sunday's final.

"There is a reason why I've played my best tennis throughout my career in Australia and on this court in front of the legendary Rod Laver - thank you so much for being present tonight sir," he added.

Djokovic, whose winning speech during the presentation ceremony was considerably long, called his 2023 Australian Open triumph the "biggest victory" of his career.

"I tried to pinch myself and live through these moments. It's a long journey I know, this is also a long talk from my side so bear with me guys. I just have to say this because only the team and the family knows what we've been through in the last 4-5 weeks and this is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering the circumstances," the Serb said.

The Serb also thanked his family and his team for giving him all the love and support despite often coming across the "worst sides" of his character. He also dedicated his title win to them.

"What a journey it has been for my family, my team and myself. I don't know where to start and where to finish. I don't think anything for granted. I know you guys are tolerating sometimes the worst sides of my character on and off the court and I appreciate the patience, the love, and the support you guys are giving me," the Serb said.

"I don't know if you'll ever forgive me [for] all these years of what I've done to you guys but I have to repeat it over and over again that this trophy is yours as much as mine so thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love and support," he added.

"I am touched by Stefanos' words; thank you so much for being so kind and respectful" - Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas called Novak Djokovic the GOAT in his winning speech

Stefanos Tsitsipas was all praise for Novak Djokovic during his post-match speech during the presentation ceremony. He admitted that the Serb "brings the best" out of him and also went on to label the latter as the single greatest player of all time.

"I've had the privilege of playing a lot of difficult, high-intensity matches, but I'd like to say one more time, Novak brings the best out of me and there are the matches I have been working my entire life for. He's one of the greatest in our sport and I think he's the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Djokovic, who was touched by the Greek's praise, appreciated the latter's words during his winning speech.

"I have to say that I am touched by Stefanos' words. Thank you so much for being so kind and respectful, I appreciate that," Djokovic said.

Highlighting the importance of respecting one another, and acknowledging each other's efforts, the 22-time Major champion lauded Tsitsipas for his Australian Open campaign.

"I think we both would agree that on the court we are fierce competitors and we wanna win against each other no matter who is across the net. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't respect each other and we acknowledge each other's efforts so I acknowledge your efforts and I congratulate you on an amazing tournament," he added.

