The death of two promising tennis players in their teens, one of whom was chosen to perform the coin toss between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev ahead of the 2021 US Open final, has shocked fans in the US.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both aged 14, and two others were travelling in a car when they were hit by a drunk driver in a pickup truck on Long Island on Wednesday night.

Hassenbein, who was picked for the coin toss in Flushing Meadows, was a top-ranked varsity tennis player. Falkowitz was also a budding tennis talent.

NBC New York @NBCNewYork Two teenage boys are dead and two more are in the hospital after a gruesome late-night crash allegedly caused by a wrong-way intoxicated driver in Jericho.

"Horrible news from Long Island: one of the boys killed was Drew Hassenbein, a highly-ranked young player who was chosen to perform the coin toss between Djokovic and Medvedev before the 2021 US Open men’s final," journalist Ben Rothenberg tweeted about the incident.

The accused, Amandeep Singh, was taken into custody following the tragedy that prompted hundreds of people from the local community to gather outside the court in a bid to display support to the families of the teens who lost their lives.

Both Hassenbeim and Falkowitz died on the spot while the two other boys, aged 16 and 17, were hospitalized following the accident that took place when the driver of the truck was headed the wrong way in an intoxicated state.

The four teens were reportedly on their way home following a victorious tennis match when the unfortunate incident happened.

