"Proud" - Alex de Minaur's shock victory over Novak Djokovic at United Cup leaves girlfriend Katie Boulter lost for words

Alex de Minaur recorded his career-best victory on Wednesday (January 3), defeating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets to help Team Australia beat Team Serbia in the quarterfinals of the United Cup 2024.

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend, Katie Boulter, was delighted at the result, going by her reactions. The 27-year-old took to social media to congratulate the Aussie immediately after his victory.

Boulter first reposted an infographic detailing the scoreline of de Minaur's win over the World No. 1, writing in her caption:

"Proud x @alexdeminaur."

Katie Boulter via Instagram stories

The Brit then quoted a short video of the final point of de Minaur and Djokovic's match. She wrote:

"No words."

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter began dating each other in 2020. The couple has been publicly discreet about their relationship, but the Brit surprised fans by cheering for her boyfriend from the stands during last year's Australian Open.

They had another adorable moment last week when the men's World No. 12 claimed tongue-in-cheek that he was familiar with Boulter's 'weaknesses' over the possibility of facing her in the United Cup.

"So I know all her weaknesses. I've watched enough of her matches to know the spots to be attacking. But yeah, if we step out on court, it's just all business," de Minaur said during a press conference at the 2024 United Cup.

Alex de Minaur is now tied 1-1 in his rivalry with Novak Djokovic

Alex de Minaur greets Novak Djokovic after their fourth-round encounter in Melbourne

Alex de Minaur's convincing performance against Novak Djokovic on Wednesday sent Team Australia through to the United Cup semifinals, where they will meet either Team Greece or Team Germany. Moreover, the World No. 12 also restored parity in his head-to-head record against the 24-time Major winner with his latest victory.

Alex de Minaur had suffered a 2-6, 1-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of Djokovic in the Round of 16 at last year's Australian Open.

The two players share a history that dates back to the 2022 edition of the Happy Slam. Back then, Novak Djokovic was bidding to enter Australia with an exemption from being vaccinated against COVID-19. This, however, seemingly miffed de Minaur.

“Look, Australians have gone through a lot. There’s no secret about that,” the Aussie said in 2022 (via Fox Sports). "When you’re coming in, as well as every other tennis player, if you wanted to come to the country, you had to be double vaccinated. It was up to him, his choices, his judgment. Here we are.”

While Djokovic was not allowed to participate at the Australian Open in 2022, he revealed the following year that he doesn't associate with de Minaur outside the court.

“I respect him as a rival, a colleague, as I respect everyone. I have no problem contacting him, congratulating him, etc. But I don’t have any other relationship. I don’t have any communication with him. He showed in 2022 what he thinks about me,” the Serb said in a post-match press conference.

