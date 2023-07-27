"Proud dad" - Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou delighted to see daughter Juliette modelling for Vogue

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou was thrilled to witness his daughter Juliette gracing the pages of Vogue as a model.

Mouratoglou and his ex-wife Clarisse have three children together - a son named Ralph, and two daughters named Charlotte and Juliette. In addition to her modeling career, Juliette has also established herself as a founder and a designer of the French clothing brand HIK.

Recently, Juliette was featured on Vogue Runway, which delighted her father. Patrick Mouratoglou took to social media to share a picture of Juliette striding down the ramp and wrote that he was a "proud dad."

"Proud dad @jujlamour," Mouratoglou captioned his Instagram story.

Mouratoglou's Instagram story

"Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka were not comfortable on grass"- Patrick Mouratoglou on women's singles draw at Wimbledon

Patrick Mouratoglou at the 2020 Australian Open

Patrick Mouratoglou has stated that both Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka were not comfortable while playing on the grasscourts in the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships.

Mouratoglou took to social media to expressed his thoughts on the performances of the women at SW19. Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic defeated Ons Jabeur to win the title at Wimbledon.

In light of Vondrousova's recent success, Mouratoglou refuted the notion that unpredictability had returned to women's tennis. He instead attributed the shocking results to the playing surface.

"I don't think we are back to unpredictable tennis on the women's side, I think it's just the grass that makes it. It's a very special surface," he said.

The renowned coach mentioned that top seed Iga Swiatek and second seed Aryna Sabalenka faced difficulties in adapting their game to the grass surface, hindering their ability to perform at their best.

"If you look at Iga Swiatek, you never felt during the tournament that she was very comfortable on the grass. Same for Sabalenka," he said.

Iga Swiatek suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Elina Svitolina in their quarterfinals. Despite dropping the first set, the Ukrainian managed to overcome Swiatek, winning 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Patrick Mouratoglou stated that World No. 3 Elena Rybakina appeared to be the only player who adapted well to the surface. Despite the Kazakh's proficiency on grass, she was unable to achieve success owing to her poor form.

"The only one that feels comfortable on the surface is Rybakina. I mean lately she’s not playing good so she was unable to play her best. So yeah we had surprising players," he said.