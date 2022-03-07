"Proud to see my besties on the latest cover of Harper’s Bazaar US"- Grigor Dimitrov on Venus Williams and Serena Williams

Grigor Dimitrov is a close friend of Venus Williams and Serena Williams and expressed his delight at the two being on the cover of Harper's Bazaar US.

The Bulgarian posted a picture on his Instagram story with the caption reading: "Proud to see my besties on the cover of Harper's Bazaar US".

The two sisters did an interview with Harper Bazaar's US and Serena said in it that her sister was always her role model.

"I never started out to be a role model. You were always my role model. I did everything that you did, and even down to just how I behaved off the court and how I behaved in life and decisions that I've made. I really always tell people, 'Don't always look to the athletes or the stars to have a role model. Your role model could be right in your house."

Harper's Bazaar @harpersbazaarus



This rise to power would be unusual for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, it’s legendary.



You can easily say that Venus & Serena Williams have achieved G.O.A.T status. This rise to power would be unusual for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, it's legendary. And they're telling their own origin story for our March 2022 issue

Venus Williams responds to Grigor Dimitrov's Instagram story

Venus Williams at Wimbledon last year

Venus Williams responded to Dimitrov's story with a story of her own in which she shared the Bulgarian's post and wrote: "Aww," followed by a few heart emojis.

Last year, Venus wrote on her Instagram story, "My friend is flying," in reference to one of Dimitrov's backhands at the Paris Masters, where he reached the third round.

The 30-year-old has not had a particularly good start, winning four out of eight matches in 2022. He reached the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 but followed it with a second-round exit at the Australian Open after losing to Benoit Paire.

Dimitrov then reached the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open before being eliminated by John Millman. He followed this up with a first-round exit at the Mexican Open in Acapulco. Dimitrov is currently ranked 35th in the world.

The Williams sisters are yet to play a match in 2022 with Venus Williams' last match coming at the Chicago Ladies Open. Serena Williams' last bit of tennis action came at Wimbledon last year. The American faced Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round but had to retire due to a leg injury sustained during the match.

Both sisters have fallen quite low in the WTA rankings, with Venus ranked 470th while Serena is 236th. Many fans will be hoping for both players to return to action as soon as they can.

