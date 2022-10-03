"Proud to share the historic moment with the best player of all time" - Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Rafael Nadal joining him in the Top-2 of the ATP rankings

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz expressed his delight in sharing the top two spots in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings alongside Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz became the World No.1 after winning the US Open, his first Major title, by beating Casper Ruud in the final in a four-set contest. After the ATP rankings were updated on Monday, Nadal, who was at number three, gained one place to move to second place on the ladder.

The veteran leapfrogged Casper Ruud to become the new World No. 2 after the Norwegian lost in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open against Yoshihito Nishioka.

"Two 🇪🇸 at the top of the ranking! Proud to share this historic moment with @Rafael Nadal , the best player of all time! 🙌🏻 Come on!" Carlos Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

Alcaraz and Nadal are the first duo from Spain to be ranked first and second in the ATP Rankings.They are also the first pair of compatriots to take the top two spots since Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in 2000.

The compatriots have faced each other thrice on the tour. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won two encounters whereas the youngster has won a solitary contest. Alcaraz's sole win against the leftie came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open, winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

The youngster continued his dream run in his home country and defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to win his first Madrid Open title.

"There is going to be really nice rivalry with Jannik Sinner; we are good friends like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal" - Carlos Alcaraz

After Roger Federer's recent retirement, one of the biggest rivalries in the sport between the Swiss Maestro and Rafael Nadal came to an end. With many young players coming up in the ranks, Carlos Alcaraz believes he is going to share a great rivalry with Jannik Sinner as the matches between them are worth watching.

The duo recently played a humdinger quarterfinal at the 2022 US Open, with the Spaniard triumphing in a five-set contest after saving a match point in the fourth set.

"There's going to be a really nice rivalry with [Jannik] Sinner. Our games are worth watching, and we're good friends like Rafa [Nadal] and [Roger] Federer," Alcaraz said. "[Jannik] Sinner, [Alexander] Zverev and I could make the future Big-3," Alcaraz said at a recent BMW event.

Alcaraz and Sinner have played each other on four occasions, with both players having won two matches each.

