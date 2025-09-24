"Proud of you" - Sloane Stephens, Caroline Garcia & others send love to Elina Svitolina as she shares emotional message to shut down 2025 season

Elina Svitolina received love from Sloane Stephens, Caroline Garcia and Kim Clijster after her surprise announcement to shut down her 2025 season. She was last seen on-court at the Billie Jean King Cup where she lost to Jasmine Paolini who eventually led Team Italy to victory.Svitolina made a strong start to her season with quarterfinal finishes at the Australian Open and the French Open. The World No. 13 looked poised to crack the Top 10 with another quarterfinal finish at the Canadian Open. However, she experienced a dip in form recently with opening round exits at the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open.She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram in which she cited mental exhaustion and her decision to bring her season to an end.&quot;I haven’t been feeling like myself lately. I’m not in the right emotional space, and I don’t feel ready to play, so I am therefore ending the season here,&quot; she wroteShe added that the break would help her &quot;heal and recharge&quot; and come back stronger.&quot;So I’m giving myself the space I need to heal and recharge, instead of forcing it and when I step back on the court, I want to fight with everything I’ve got and put my best self on the court for the fans, for the game and for myself,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim Clijster and Caroline Garcia reacted to Svitolina's message with heart emojis. Sloane Stephens also sent her love and wrote:&quot;Proud of you. Supporting you always.&quot;Screengrab from Elina Svitolina's Instagram @elisvitolinaSvitolina had previously shown her support for her husband and fellow tennis player Gael Monfils who suffered from an ankle injury at the ongoing Chengdu Open. Monfils had also shared a similar message detailing his mindset after facing the injury setback.Gael Monfils received love from Elina Svitolina after suffering from ankle injury at Chengdu OpenGael Monfils(left) and Elina Svitolina(right) at the 2023 US Open. Image: Getty Enter captionGael Monfils had a painful fall in his opening round match against Alexander Shevchenko at the 2025 Chengdu Open. The Frenchmen rolled his ankle and was forced to retire at 7-6(3), 3-6, 0-1.He later expressed his sentiments through a message on Instagram.&quot;Not the best moment in my career right now, let’s be honest 😅 (a lot going on, a lot of questions… but hey),&quot; Monfils wrote.Despite the injury, the 29-year-old remained upbeat and thanked his team and fans for the support.&quot;But I want you to know that I’m doing well as a person 😃. I feel very fortunate to still be able to live this sport at the highest level, a sport I truly love. Even if today the ankle stopped me, I’m extremely grateful to all the people who help and work so hard so I can try to perform at my best,&quot; he added.Screengrab from Gael Monfils Instagram @iamgaelmonfilsElina Svitolina likely understood her husband's sentiments being a WTA player herself and sent her love with a heart emoji in the comment section.