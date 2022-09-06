"Proves time and again what an absolute adolescent he is"- Tennis fans recall war of words between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov ahead of their US open QF encounter

In the fourth round at the US Open on Sunday, controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev. It took Kyrgios two hours and 56 minutes to prevail 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

He will play another Russian, Karen Khachanov, in the quarterfinals, who beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours and 21 minutes. However, if we are to look into Nick Kyrgios and Khachanov's history with each other, it certainly doesn't look pleasing as the duo engaged themselves in a Twitter feud back in 2020.

When former World No. 1 Mats Wilander questioned Andy Murray's decision to accept a wildcard slot at the 2020 French Open, the Australian and the Russian got into an argument over Kyrgios' criticism of Wilander.

The duo traded blows on the social media platform and Kyrgios referred to Khachanov as an "absolute pelican."

In view of their upcoming quarterfinal clash, tennis fans on Twitter were reminded of their feud and shared their opinions on the incident. One user remarked that Kyrgios constantly demonstrates how immature he is by engaging in such behavior.

"Kyrigos proves time and time again what an absolute adolescent he is."

Another user jokingly stated that because of Nick Kyrgios, they will start using the term "pelician."

"The way I’m about to start calling people pelicans from now on because of @NickKyrgios, lmfaoooooo," the user wrote.

According to another user, Kyrgios is a "douche" and Khachanov is correct.

"Khachanov still not wrong. Kyrgios still a douche," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

"I think the Wimbledon showed him what he's capable of"- Karen Khachanov on his opponent Nick Kyrgios

2020 Men's ASB Classic - Day 2

In a press-conference following his victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16, Karen Khachanov spoke about his quarterfinal opponent, Nick Kyrgios, and stated that his run to the Wimbledon final had given him a fresh outlook that has fueled his current success.

"I think the Wimbledon showed him if he does the things like he does now which kind of level he has, what he's capable of. Obviously everybody knows that, the way he's serving," Khachanov said.

The Russian revealed his tactics for their forthcoming quarterfinal match, emphasizing the importance of his service game.

"I think the thing would be the same for me, focus on serve, keep the serve. In rallies we have the same, equal chances. It will be always the question of how the point starts, with the serve and return," the Russian said.

