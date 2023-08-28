"Psycho f*cker" - Casper Ruud reacts to compatriot Viktor Hovland winning PGA Tour's season-ending FedEx Cup title

Norwegian tennis sensation Casper Ruud recently reacted to his compatriot Viktor Hovland winning the PGA Tour's season-ending FedEx Cup title.

Hovland was crowned the 2023 Tour Championship champion on Sunday (August 27) in a spectacular end to the PGA Tour postseason, earning the illustrious FedEx Cup title and an incredible $18 million in prize money. The thrilling season was brought to a close by the competition, which was held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Norwegian started the Tour Championship in second place and two shots behind Scottie Scheffler in the standings. He defeated second-place Xander Schauffele by five shots to win the $18 million prize after four consecutive rounds of 68 or better, which helped him finish the tournament at 19-under par.

Casper Ruud took to Instagram to react to his countryman's success, resharing a picture announcing Hovland as the FedEx Cup champion.

"Psycho f*cker!!," he wrote.

Casper Ruud comments on a potential matchup between Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2023

Casper Ruud will open his campaign at the 2023 US Open against Emilio Nava in the first round. The Norwegian sensation was a finalist at the Grand Slam tournament in 2022, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

Prior to the start of the tournament in Flushing, Queens, Ruud appeared on Eurosport's 'Ruud Talk' segment and discussed Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz's potential meeting in the final of the New York Slam.

"Carlos and Novak, they kind of play similar tennis in a way. Just there's one thing that they do opposite. I mean, they have kind of all shots in the book. But Carlos maybe plays at a little higher speed in the way he can accelerate even more," he said.

The 24-year-old stated that it was hard to find a weakness in either player's game.

"But they move great. They have all shots. It's tough to find their weaknesses. They both have a good drop shot. Carlos plays maybe more forehands, Novak defends from the backhand side," he added.

Ruud also said that matchups between the world's current two best players would be a treat for fans for many years to come.

"It's always been a really, really good match. It's a match-up that is going to be a treat for fans and who knows for how many years," Ruud said.

The Norwegian added that he would be one of the players trying to prevent both of them from meeting in the finals.

"When they play it's going to be interesting and I'm one of the players who are going to try to stop them from playing again here in New York because it means that if they play, it's in the final," he said.