"Putting Mary Carillo's disastrous ceremony to shame" - Fans laud Jim Courier for letting Alcaraz, Sinner take centerstage after US Open final

Jim Courier ensured that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had all the time to speak their minds following the conclusion of the men's singles final at the 2025 US Open. Courier's behavior earned him the respect of several tennis fans, who were disappointed with how things went following the women's singles final.

On Saturday, August 6, Aryna Sabalenka registered a straight-set victory against home favorite Amanda Anisimova to successfully defend her US Open crown. However, during the trophy presentation ceremony, announcer Mary Carillo bizarrely kept interrupting Anisimova and Sabalenka's respective post-match speeches. Many perceived it as a sign of disrespect towards the players and Carillo trying to steal the limelight.

Things though, turned out to be drastically different after the men's singles final, as announcer Jim Courier handed over the microphone to runner-up Jannik Sinner and champion Carlos Alcaraz, letting them speak freely without ever interrupting them.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Delighted to see the USTA and Jim Courier restoring the concept of letting the finalists give speeches instead of yesterday's unsuccessful attempt at making it into an interview

Subsequently, most tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) laid bare their appreciation for the respect Jim Courier showed to the 2025 US Open men's singles finalists.

"Jim Courier putting Mary Carillo's disastrous ceremony yesterday to shame. Making it about the players, not himself. Let the players speak and didn't cut either of them off, just said the microphone was theirs and waited until they were done," one fan wrote.

"“Congratulations on a great tournament Jannik. The microphone is all yours” Jim Courier gets it right," commented another.

"I love Jim, always have. Such a pro. I love how he very obviously said "the microphone is all yours"," another fan chimed in.

"When I saw Jim I was so relieved! 🙌🏼 Jim knows what he’s doing, what a pro 👏🏼," one stated.

"Carillo would be up there still talking on the mic. Lmao," added another.

"I had the exact same thought. Just let them say what they want to say. No need for awkward questions," weighed in yet another fan.

"My US Open 2025 title is also yours" - Carlos Alcaraz sends touching message to team and family after second taste of success at Flushing Meadows

Carlos Alcaraz (center) delivers the winner's speech after clinching the 2025 US Open men's singles title (Source: Getty)

It was at the 2022 US Open where Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Major title. This achievement allowed the Spaniard to become the youngest World No. 1 in history. Three years later, Alcaraz finds himself once more as the champion in New York and subsequently, the new top-ranked singles player on the ATP Tour, having dethroned Jannik Sinner from the summit.

While delivering his speech in the aftermath of his 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over the Italian, the Spaniard acknowledged the instrumental role his team and family played in helping him achieve his sixth Grand Slam title triumph.

"My team, my family, I am really lucky to have you guys, to be honest. The hard work you do to make me even better, not only in the professional part, but the personal part as well. Every achievement that I am (making) is thanks to you, and this one is no less, it’s also yours," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz now leads Sinner 10-5 in the pair's head-to-head.

