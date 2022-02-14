Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2022- Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The 30th edition of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open starts on Monday. Several top players, including Denis Shapovalov, Robert Bautisto Agut and Nikoloz Basilashvili, will be competing for the title.

What is the Qatar ExxonMobil Open?

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open is an ATP 250 event that takes place in the country's capital Doha. The tournament was first conducted in 1993 and has been held every year since then.

Roger Federer has won the competition thrice, more than any other player. Other previous winners include former World No.1s Andy Murray, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg.

Venue

The tournament takes place at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex which has a capacity of 7000 spectators.

Players

Bautista Agut is the second seed in the tournament

World No. 12 Denis Shapovalov is the top seed in this year's Qatar ExxonMobil Open and is heavily favored to win it.

The Canadian helped his nation win the ATP Cup earlier this year and followed it up with a fine display at the Australian Open. Shapovalov survived a few scares from Laslo Dere and Kwon Soon-won before beating Reilly Opelka in the third round.

He reached the quarterfinals of the competition after defeating World No.3 Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Shapovalov put up a tough fight against Rafael Nadal in the final eight but lost in five sets.

The 22-year-old then entered the Rotterdam Open as the fifth seed but was stunned in the first round by qualifier and eventual semifinalist Jiri Lehecka. Shapovalov will be keen to bounce back by winning in Doha.

Roberto Bautista Agut is the second seed and is expected to have a good run in the tournament. After helping his team to the ATP Cup Final, the Spaniard reached the third round of the Australian Open where he lost to Taylor Fritz.

He followed this up by reaching the quarterfinals at the Open Sud de France where he was beaten by eventual winner Alexander Bublik.

Another player to watch out for in Doha is former US Open champion Marin Cilic. The Croatian has produced a few promising performances over the past month, one of which saw him defeat Andrey Rublev to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Other players competing at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open include reigning champion Nikoloz Basilashvili, Dan Evans and Karen Khachanov.

Schedule

The tournament will take place from 14 February to 21 February and the top two seeds will receive a bye to the second round.

Qatar Open Tennis🎾 @qataropentennis #QatarOpen Order of Play Mon 14 Feb Play starts 2:30pm . Order of Play Mon 14 Feb Play starts 2:30pm #QatarOpen 🎾 Order of Play Mon 14 Feb Play starts 2:30pm 🕝🇶🇦. https://t.co/yeIkQgxRmP

Prize Money

The prize money for the men's singles champion at the ATP 250 event is $114,875. The total prize money for the competition is $1,176,595.

Where to Watch

Viewers in India can follow all the action on the Discovery+ App. Those viewing from the United States can watch all the matches live on the Tennis Channel.

