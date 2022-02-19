Qatar Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Livestream details and more

The 2022 Qatar Open is the first WTA 1000 tournament of the season. The 20th edition of the tournament is set to be held from February 20-26, with the qualifying rounds already underway.

Eight of the current top 10 women's singles players are participating, with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova the only absentees.

Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova and Paula Badosa are the top three seeds, but are coming to Doha following quick exits from last week's Dubai Open. While the Belarusian's season has been rather up and down, the other two were quite consistent prior to last week.

Fourth seed Anett Kontaveit lost early in the Australian Open, but has played quite well otherwise. She made the semifinals in Sydney and won the title in St. Petersburg a couple of weeks ago.

Garbine Muguruza is the fifth seed at the 2022 Qatar Open. The Spaniard's title defense at the Dubai Open ended in the second round and she's yet to win two consecutive matches this year.

wta @WTA



Veronika Kudermetova knocks out the defending champion Muguruza, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4!



Maria Sakkari is seeded sixth in Doha. The Greek has posted strong results this year, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and the final in St. Petersburg. Meanwhile, seventh seed Iga Swiatek made a quick exit from the Dubai Open, but has performed really well overall in 2022.

Ons Jabeur, who is seeded eighth here, made a successful return from an injury by reaching the quarterfinals in Dubai.

Also in the mix are former Grand Slam winners Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Simona Halep. Defending champion Petra Kvitova and the in-form Jelena Ostapenko will compete in the tournament as well.

Qatar Open 2022 Schedule

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw in Doha (WTA 1000), where 8 of the Top 10 are set to play.



Notable 1Rs:



Bencic-Tauson

Gauff-Rogers

Azarenka-Putintseva

Kasatkina-Tomljanovic. Main draw in Doha (WTA 1000), where 8 of the Top 10 are set to play. Notable 1Rs:Bencic-TausonGauff-RogersAzarenka-PutintsevaKasatkina-Tomljanovic. https://t.co/MYCIxRolvw

The first-round matches commence on February 20 (Sunday). The top eight seeds have received a bye into the second round. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Thursday and Friday respectively. The final will be held on Saturday.

Notable opening-round matches include:

Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann;

Simona Halep vs Caroline Garcia;

Belinda Bencic vs Clara Tauson;

Coco Gauff vs Shelby Rogers;

Victoria Azarenka vs Yulia Putintseva.

Qatar Open 2022 Livestream Details

Petra Kvitova is the defending champion at the Qatar Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the matches live on TSN.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra