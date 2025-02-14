Qatar Open 2025 Final: Where to watch Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenko live streaming & start time | Complete schedule of Day 7

Day 7 of the Qatar Open will take place on February 15, with the women's singles and doubles finals taking place. The crowd at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex are set to witness what promises to be an exciting swansong to a tournament that has produced some impressive tennis over this week.

Day 6 saw a major upset in the singles event as Jelena Ostapenko registered yet another victory over Iga Swiatek, beating the World No. 2 6-3, 6-1. The Latvian now leads 5-0 in the head-to-head against the Pole and is yet to drop a set during the WTA 1000 event. Standing between her and a maiden WTA 1000 title is Amanda Anisimova, who reached her second WTA 1000 final after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3.

In the women's doubles event, third seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini booked their place in the final after defeating Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in a thrilling semifinal. The Italian duo lost the first set but made a remarkable comeback to edge out their opponents 4-6, 7-6(2) [11-9].

Their opponents will be the all-Asian duo of Jiang Xinyu and Fang Hsien-wu, who booked their spot in the title clash after triumphing 6-2, 6-3 over Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund. This is the only straight-set win for Jiang and Fang in Doha.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for the seventh and final day of Qatar Open 2025.

Schedule for Day 7 of Qatar Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 6 pm local time: (3) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Jiang Xinyu / Fang Hsien-wu

Followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Jelena Ostapenko

Qatar Open 2025: Where to watch

Tennis fans in the following countries can watch the live action on Day 6 of the WTA 1000 event on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Canada: DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

UK: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings

Live action at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex will commence at 6 pm local time.

