Qatar Open 2025: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

Two of the biggest names in the sport will be in action on Day 1 of the Qatar Open 2025 on Monday, February 17. Carlos Alcaraz got bumped as the top seed after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner had to pull out of the tournament. The Italian was recently handed a three-month ban relating to his positive doping tests last year.

Ad

Alcaraz will face former US Open champion Marin Cilic in an exciting first-round duel. 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will also take to the court on the first day of the tournament, albeit in doubles. He will team up with former top 10 player Fernando Verdasco in his final professional appearance on the tour. They will take on the pairing of Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik.

Grigor Dimitrov has had a rather muted start to the season due to an injury. He was forced to retire from his first-round match at the Australian Open and now returns to action a month later. He will face Jiri Lehecka in his opener here. Jack Draper is also in the same boat as the Bulgarian.

Ad

Trending

The Brit won three consecutive five-set matches to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. However, an injury forced him to retire while trailing Alcaraz by two sets. He will take on Alexei Popyrin in the first round. With an action-packed day set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Qatar Open:

Schedule for Day 1 of the Qatar Open 2025

Center Court

Ad

Starting at 2:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Christopher O'Connell vs (WC) Hady Habib

Followed by: Jiri Lehecka vs (7) Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (PR) Marin Cilic

Followed by: Alexei Popyrin vs (8) Jack Draper

Grandstand 1

Starting at 2:30 p.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor/Adam Pavlasek vs (2) Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten

Followed by: Yuki Bhambri/Ivan Dodig vs (WC) Daniel Merida/Mubarak Zayid

Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs (WC) Aziz Dougaz

Ad

Grandstand 3

Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Novak Djokovic/Fernando Verdasco vs Alexander Bublik/Karen Khachanov

Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Viewers from the following countries can tune into the respective channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Qatar Open:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Center Court and Grandstand 1 will begin at 2:30 p.m. local time, while the only match on Grandstand 3 will start at 4:00 p.m. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Center Court, Grandstand 1) Start time (Grandstand 3) USA & Canada

February 17, 2025, 6:30 a.m. ET

February 17, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET UK

February 17, 2025, 11:30 a.m. GMT February 17, 2025, 1:00 p.m. GMT India

February 17, 2025, 5:00 p.m. IST

February 17, 2025, 6:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis