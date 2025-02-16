Qatar Open 2025: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

Two of the biggest names in the sport will be in action on Day 1 of the Qatar Open 2025 on Monday, February 17. Carlos Alcaraz got bumped as the top seed after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner had to pull out of the tournament. The Italian was recently handed a three-month ban relating to his positive doping tests last year.
Alcaraz will face former US Open champion Marin Cilic in an exciting first-round duel. 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will also take to the court on the first day of the tournament, albeit in doubles. He will team up with former top 10 player Fernando Verdasco in his final professional appearance on the tour. They will take on the pairing of Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik.
Grigor Dimitrov has had a rather muted start to the season due to an injury. He was forced to retire from his first-round match at the Australian Open and now returns to action a month later. He will face Jiri Lehecka in his opener here. Jack Draper is also in the same boat as the Bulgarian.
The Brit won three consecutive five-set matches to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. However, an injury forced him to retire while trailing Alcaraz by two sets. He will take on Alexei Popyrin in the first round. With an action-packed day set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Qatar Open:
Schedule for Day 1 of the Qatar Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 2:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Christopher O'Connell vs (WC) Hady Habib
Followed by: Jiri Lehecka vs (7) Grigor Dimitrov
Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (PR) Marin Cilic
Followed by: Alexei Popyrin vs (8) Jack Draper
Grandstand 1
Starting at 2:30 p.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor/Adam Pavlasek vs (2) Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten
Followed by: Yuki Bhambri/Ivan Dodig vs (WC) Daniel Merida/Mubarak Zayid
Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs (WC) Aziz Dougaz
Grandstand 3
Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Novak Djokovic/Fernando Verdasco vs Alexander Bublik/Karen Khachanov
Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers from the following countries can tune into the respective channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Qatar Open:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Center Court and Grandstand 1 will begin at 2:30 p.m. local time, while the only match on Grandstand 3 will start at 4:00 p.m. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis