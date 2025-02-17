Qatar Open 2025: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

First-round matches will wrap up on Day 2 of the Qatar Open 2025. Novak Djokovic's quest for a 100th career title in singles will begin against familiar rival Matteo Berrettini. They've crossed paths four times in the past, with the Serb coming out on top on all occasions.
Their most high-profile duel took place at Wimbledon 2021, and Djokovic beat Berrettini in the final to win the title. The 24-time Major champion has already contested a match here, although in doubles. He has teamed up with Fernando Verdasco for his final hurrah this week, and they won their first-round match on Monday, February 17.
Daniil Medvedev will face defending champion Karen Khachanov in the opening round. Andrey Rublev, who won the title in Doha back in 2020, will go up against Alexander Bublik in the first round. Felix Auger-Aliassime is the only player to win two titles this year thus far. He will take on qualifier Quentin Halys in the first round here.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur, and Roberto Bautista Agut are some of the other notable names in the fray on Tuesday. With another action-packed day in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Qatar Open:
Schedule for Day 2 of the Qatar Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 2:30 p.m. local time: Roman Safiullin vs (2) Alex de Minaur
Followed by: Karen Khachanov vs (4) Daniil Medvedev
Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Berrettini
Followed by: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (SE) Hamad Medjedovic
Grandstand 1
Starting at 2:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp vs (WC) Abdullah Shelbayh
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Bublik
Followed by: (Q) Quentin Halys vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool vs Petr Nouza/Patrik Rikl
Grandstand 2
Starting at 2:30 p.m. local time: Zhang Zhizhen vs (Q) Luca Nardi
Followed by: Zizou Bergs vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Followed by: Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski vs Matthew Ebden/Joran Vliegen
Followed by: Nikola Metkic/Michael Venus vs (3) Tim Puetz/Kevin Krawietz
To view the full schedule, click here.
Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans from the following countries can tune into the respective channels and sites to keep up with the happenings at the Qatar Open:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 2:30 p.m. local time. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis