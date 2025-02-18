Qatar Open 2025: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

Players will take to the court for their second-round matches on Day 3 of the Qatar Open 2025. Daniil Medvedev took down defending champion Karen Khachanov in the first round on the second day of the tournament. The former World No. 1 rallied from a set down to beat his compatriot 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Carlos Alcaraz made a victorious debut in Doha courtesy of a routine 6-4, 6-4 win over former US Open champion Marin Cilic. He will take on qualifier Luca Nardi in the second round on Wednesday. Andrey Rublev, who hoisted the winner's trophy here half a decade ago, also made it through to the second round.
Alex de Minaur and Jack Draper will also be in action for their second-round matches. Tallon Griekspoor awaits the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. The Serb will take to the court for his doubles match with Fernando Verdasco for sure, so fans are guaranteed to see him at least once.
With another memorable day set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Qatar Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Qatar Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 2:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp vs (2) Alex de Minaur
Followed by: Zizou Bergs vs (4) Daniil Medvedev
Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: (3) Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini vs Tallon Griekspoor
Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Luca Nardi
Grandstand 1
Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Nuno Borges
Followed by: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas or Hamad Medjedovic vs (Q) Quentin Halys or Felix Auger-Aliassime
Grandstand 2
Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Christopher O'Connell vs (8) Jack Draper
Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs Jiri Lehecka
Grandstand 3
Starting at 5:00 p.m. local time: Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski or Matthew Ebden/Joran Vliegen vs Nikola Metkic/Michael Venus or (3) Tim Puetz/Kevin Krawietz
Followed by: (WC) Novak Djokovic/Fernando Verdasco vs (2) Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten
Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can keep a track of the matches happening in Doha on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Center Court will begin at 2:30 p.m. local time, while matches on Grandstand 1 and 2 will start at 4:00 p.m. The first match on Grandstand 3 will commence at 5:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis