Qatar Open 2025: Start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

Emma Raducanu and Ekaterina Alexanderova will have a rematch on the opening day of the 2025 Qatar Open on February 7. The duo had met at the same stage during the 2025 Australian Open last month, with the Briton coming out on top.

However, before the two step out on Center Court, Maria Sakkari will open play. She takes on Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her first match. An encounter between Katie Volynets and teenager Mirra Andreeva will follow. Amanda Anisimova and Victoria Azarenka will be in action for the last game on Center Court.

Leylah Fernandez, Caroline Garcia, Liudmila Samsonova, and Caroline Garcia will also take to the court on Grandstand 1, while the likes of Alycia Parks, Diana Shnaider, Elise Mertens, Clara Tauson, Marta Kostyuk, and Elina Avanesyan will be out on Grandstand 2.

Trending

There's plenty to look forward to at the WTA 1000 tournament, so let us take a look at how the schedule will pan out for Day 1 of the Qatar Open.

Schedule for Day 1 of Qatar Open 2025

Leylah Fernandez will also play (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Starting 3.30 pm local time: Maria Sakkari vs [Q] Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Followed by: [Q] Katie Volynets vs [12] Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: [WC] Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Victoria Azarenka

Grandstand 1

Starting at 2 pm local time: Yue Yuan vs Caroline Garcia

Followed by: [Q] Greet Minnen vs Leylah Fernandez

Followed by: [16] Liudmila Samsonova vs Lulu Sun

Followed by: Magdalena Frech vs [13] Beatriz Haddad Maia

Grandstand 2

Starting at 2 pm local time: [Q] Alycia Parks vs [11] Diana Shnaider

Followed by: Elise Mertens vs Clara Tauson

Followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs [WC] Zeynep Sonmez

Followed by: Elina Avanesyan vs Xinyu Wang

Qatar Open 2025: Where to watch

Amanda Anisimova leads a bunch of Americans at the tournament. Source: Getty

Tennis fans can enjoy the Day 1 action from the Qatar Open live on the following channels across the globe:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback