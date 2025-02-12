Qatar Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

Iga Swiatek will continue her pursuit for a four-peat at the Qatar Open on Day 4 (February 12) of the tournament. She and the likes of Ons Jabeur will take the court, with spots in the quarterfinals on the line.

Swiatek and Jabeur will take on Linda Noskova and Sofia Kenin, respectively, in the second and third encounters on the Center Court. Before them, Jasmine Paolini and Jelena Ostapenko will open play. The final match on the court will see Amanda Anisimova take on Leylah Fernandez.

The outside courts will also see some big names in action including Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula. In short, there's plenty to look forward to at the WTA 1000 tournament. Before it begins, let us take a look at how the schedule will pan out for Day 4 of the Qatar Open.

Trending

Schedule for Day 4 of Qatar Open 2025

Center Court

Second seed Iga Swiatek, the three-time defending champion, is the highest seed left in the draw. (Source: Getty)

Starting 3.30 pm local time: Jelena Ostapenko vs [4] Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: Linda Noskova vs [2] Iga Swiatek

Followed by: Ons Jabeur vs [WC] Sofia Kenin

Followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Leylah Fernandez

Grandstand 1

Starting at 2 pm local time: Yue Yuan vs Caroline Garcia

Followed by: [5] Elena Rybakina vs Rebecca Sramkova

Followed by: [10] Daria Kasatkina vs [6] Jessica Pegula

Followed by: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Elise Mertens

Followed by: Shuko Aoyama / Eri Hozumi vs [7] Anna Danilina /Irina Khromachev

Grandstand 2

Starting at 2 pm local time: [5] Hao-Ching Chan / Veronika Kudermetova vs [WC] Peyton Stearns / Luisa Stefani

Followed by: [1] Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider

Followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs Magda Linette

Qatar Open 2025: Where to watch

Amanda Anisimova is among the many Americans staging a solid run at the tournament. Source: Getty

Tennis fans can enjoy the Day 4 action from the Qatar Open live on the following channels across the globe:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Qatar Open 2025: Match timings

The matches for Qatar Open being held on Center Court will be played over a single session, which is set to begin at 3.30 pm local time. Matches on the two Grandstand Courts, Grandstand 1 and Grandstand 2, meanwhile, will begin slightly early at 2 pm local time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback