Qatar Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

Iga Swiatek will continue her pursuit for a four-peat at the Qatar Open on Day 4 (February 12) of the tournament. She and the likes of Ons Jabeur will take the court, with spots in the quarterfinals on the line.
Swiatek and Jabeur will take on Linda Noskova and Sofia Kenin, respectively, in the second and third encounters on the Center Court. Before them, Jasmine Paolini and Jelena Ostapenko will open play. The final match on the court will see Amanda Anisimova take on Leylah Fernandez.
The outside courts will also see some big names in action including Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula. In short, there's plenty to look forward to at the WTA 1000 tournament. Before it begins, let us take a look at how the schedule will pan out for Day 4 of the Qatar Open.
Schedule for Day 4 of Qatar Open 2025
Center Court
Starting 3.30 pm local time: Jelena Ostapenko vs [4] Jasmine Paolini
Followed by: Linda Noskova vs [2] Iga Swiatek
Followed by: Ons Jabeur vs [WC] Sofia Kenin
Followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Leylah Fernandez
Grandstand 1
Starting at 2 pm local time: Yue Yuan vs Caroline Garcia
Followed by: [5] Elena Rybakina vs Rebecca Sramkova
Followed by: [10] Daria Kasatkina vs [6] Jessica Pegula
Followed by: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Elise Mertens
Followed by: Shuko Aoyama / Eri Hozumi vs [7] Anna Danilina /Irina Khromachev
Grandstand 2
Starting at 2 pm local time: [5] Hao-Ching Chan / Veronika Kudermetova vs [WC] Peyton Stearns / Luisa Stefani
Followed by: [1] Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider
Followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs Magda Linette
Qatar Open 2025: Where to watch
Tennis fans can enjoy the Day 4 action from the Qatar Open live on the following channels across the globe:
USA - Tennis Channel
Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Qatar Open 2025: Match timings
The matches for Qatar Open being held on Center Court will be played over a single session, which is set to begin at 3.30 pm local time. Matches on the two Grandstand Courts, Grandstand 1 and Grandstand 2, meanwhile, will begin slightly early at 2 pm local time.