Qatar Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

Day 5 of Qatar Open 2025 will see the singles and doubles quarterfinals take place. A total of seven matches will be played at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.
There will be some exciting fixtures that will take place, with arguably the most notable one of them being the rematch of last year's final between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, who are the top two seeds left in the WTA 1000 event.
The Pole booked her place in the quarterfinals in Doha after coming back from a set down to defeat Linda Noskova 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-4 while Rybakina registered a 7-6(1), 6-2 win over Rebecca Sramkova.
2023 runner-up Jessica Pegula will look to book her place in the semifinals as she faces Ekaterina Alexandrova. The American reached the last eight of the WTA 1000 event with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Daria Kasatkina while Alexandrova triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Elise Mertens to add to her win over Aryna Sabalenka.
The likes of Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko will also be in action. The Tunisian booked her place in the quarterfinals in Doha after beating Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4 while Ostapenko reached the last eight after registering a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over fourth seed Jasmine Paolini.
On that note, here is a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Qatar Open.
Schedule for Day 5 of Qatar Open 2025
Center Court
Starting on 6 pm local time: (6) Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Elena Rybakina
Followed by: Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Marta Kostyuk
Grandstand 1
Starting at 6 pm local time: (3) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Panova / Fanny Stollar
Followed by: Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider vs (7) Anna Danilina / Irina Khromacheva
Grandstand 2
Starting at 6 pm local time: (6) Ellen Perez / Elise Mertens vs Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegemund
Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the following countries can watch the live proceedings of Day 5 of the Qatar Open on the following channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel
Canada: DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)
UK: Sky Sports
Australia: beIN Sports
Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings
Action on all the courts at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex will commence at 6 pm local time (10 am EST).