Qatar Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

Day 5 of Qatar Open 2025 will see the singles and doubles quarterfinals take place. A total of seven matches will be played at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

There will be some exciting fixtures that will take place, with arguably the most notable one of them being the rematch of last year's final between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, who are the top two seeds left in the WTA 1000 event.

The Pole booked her place in the quarterfinals in Doha after coming back from a set down to defeat Linda Noskova 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-4 while Rybakina registered a 7-6(1), 6-2 win over Rebecca Sramkova.

Trending

2023 runner-up Jessica Pegula will look to book her place in the semifinals as she faces Ekaterina Alexandrova. The American reached the last eight of the WTA 1000 event with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Daria Kasatkina while Alexandrova triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Elise Mertens to add to her win over Aryna Sabalenka.

The likes of Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko will also be in action. The Tunisian booked her place in the quarterfinals in Doha after beating Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4 while Ostapenko reached the last eight after registering a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over fourth seed Jasmine Paolini.

On that note, here is a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Qatar Open.

Schedule for Day 5 of Qatar Open 2025

Center Court

Starting on 6 pm local time: (6) Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Elena Rybakina

Followed by: Ons Jabeur vs Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Marta Kostyuk

Grandstand 1

Starting at 6 pm local time: (3) Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Panova / Fanny Stollar

Followed by: Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider vs (7) Anna Danilina / Irina Khromacheva

Grandstand 2

Starting at 6 pm local time: (6) Ellen Perez / Elise Mertens vs Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegemund

Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the following countries can watch the live proceedings of Day 5 of the Qatar Open on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Canada: DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

UK: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings

Action on all the courts at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex will commence at 6 pm local time (10 am EST).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback