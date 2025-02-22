  • home icon
  Qatar Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Andrey Rublev and runner-up Jack Draper earn?

Qatar Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Andrey Rublev and runner-up Jack Draper earn?

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 22, 2025 17:22 GMT
Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper
Jack Draper (L) and Andrey Rublev | Image Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev claimed the 2025 Qatar Open title on Saturday, February 22, with a commanding 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Jack Draper in the final. This win marks his first title of the season and the 17th of his career.

Rublev's victory in Doha earned him impressive prize money of $516,165, while Draper took home $277,715. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jiri Lehecka each received $148,005 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, second seed Alex de Minaur, fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, and unseeded Matteo Berrettini, each bagged $75,615 for the quarterfinal finish at the ATP 500 tournament.

Meanwhile, those who were eliminated in the second round -- Luca Nardi, Fabian Marozsan, Tallon Griekspoor, Christopher O'Connell, Hamad Medjedovic, Zizou Bergs, Nuno Borges, and Botic van de Zandschulp -- each got $40,365.

Players who went home in the opening round of the 2025 Qatar Open, including third seed Novak Djokovic, sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov, defending champion Karen Khachanov, Marin Cilic, Zhang Zhizhen, Aziz Dougaz, Jan-Lennard Struff, Hady Habib, Alexei Popyrin, Quentin Halys, Roberto Bautista Agut, Alexander Bublik, Otto Virtanen, Abedallah Shelbayh, and Roman Safiullin, each pocketed $21,525.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
