Qiwen Zheng is an eminent name in the world of tennis and the Chinese star is famous for her collaboration with high-profile magazines.

Recently, Qinwen Zheng's pictures posing for renowned fashion magazine Marie Claire's NOW surfaced, delighting her fans around the world. The 20-year-old was spotted wearing a black-grey ensemble, a baby blue outfit including a shirt and bottoms, and more.

Bendou Zhang🎾 @BendouZhang Zheng Qinwen on another fasion magazine, this time for <Marie Claire - NOW>.



Many Chinese fans hope her time is NOW, but let's not forget 2023 is just her second year on the tour.

Qinwen Zheng, who will be facing Jessica Pegula on Monday at the WTA 250 Eastbourne International, seemed confident and stylish in the photoshoot, showcasing her style in the streetwear.

This is not a first for her, though, with Zheng having earlier struck poses for GQ China, Cosmo China, and Harper's Bazaar China, among other magazines.

Qinwen Zheng looking to win first title of her career at the Eastbourne International

2023 French Open - Day One

With her campaign starting against third seed Jessica Pegula, Qinwen Zheng will be hoping to win the first WTA singles title of her career at the 2023 Eastbourne International.

This will be their first meeting on the tour, with Pegula having two titles to her name already. The winner of the clash will take on either Shelby Rogers or qualifier Camila Osorio in the second round of the WTA 250 tournament.

A potential quarterfinal against fifth seed Coco Gauff awaits Zheng, while top seed Elena Rybakina is widely expected to reach the semifinal from the other side of the half. Meanwhile, second seed Caroline Garcia remains the favorite to reach the final from the bottom half, with fourth seed Ons Jabeur and seventh seed Petra Kvitova also in the mix.

Qinwen Zheng has previously reached only one WTA final in her career, doing so at the Japan Open last year. Unfortunately, she fell to Liudmila Samsonova in the title bout in straight sets.

Prior to Eastbourne, the World No. 21 was in action in Berlin, where she fell to Veronika Kudermetova in her opener to kickstart her grass campaign. Her best result all year has been reaching the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open, followed by a quarterfinal finish at the Italian Open.

Grand Slam-wise, 2023 has been rather disappointing for Zheng. The Chinese superstar fell in the second round of the Australian Open as well as the French Open and will be hoping she can do much better at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

Last year, Qinwen Zheng reached the third round at SW19 before falling to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

