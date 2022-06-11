Queen's Club 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Cinch Championships

The grass season continues in full swing, with the Cinch Championships scheduled to begin at the Queen's Club, London, on June 13.

Like every year, the upcoming edition of this ATP 500 event too will see some of the top men's singles stars vying for the trophy.

World No. 6 Casper Ruud leads the field while Matteo Berrettini returns to defend his title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Cinch Championships:

What is the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club?

One of the longest-running events on the tennis calendar, the Cinch Championships was established in 1889. The outdoor ATP 500 grasscourt tournament has long been one of the most popular warmup events for the Wimbledon Championships, attracting a bevy of stars over the years.

Andy Murray has won a record five titles at this tournament. Four-time winners include John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Lleyton Hewitt, and Andy Roddick. Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras, and Rafael Nadal have also lifted the trophy at this event.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the famous Queen's Club in West Kensington, London. Established in 1886, the private sporting club has 28 outdoor courts and 10 indoor ones.

Players

Matteo Berrettini in action at this week's Boss Open in Stuttgart

The top four seeds in the 32-player field in London are Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Cameron Norrie, and Taylor Fritz.

Having finished second-best to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Ruud will now hope to take his claycourt and hardcourt success to grass. In his first appearance at the Queen's Club, the Miami runner-up will face British wild card Ryan Peniston.

World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini had a memorable grass season last year, winning the title at Queen's Club and finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Back this week from a hiatus of more than two months due to hand surgery, the Italian has reached yet another final on grass, this time at Stuttgart.

The 26-year-old will thus head to the Queen's Club with tremendous confidence in his pursuit of a second consecutive title at the hallowed venue. Seeded second at the ATP 500 event, the Italian has a tricky opponent in the opener in the form of home favorite Dan Evans.

British No. 1 and last year's finalist Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, kicks off his campaign against 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz, a winner on the grasscourts of Eastbourne in 2019, begins his challenge against British wildcard Jack Draper, who has won four ATP Challenger titles this year.

Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov, Marin Cilic, and Reilly Opelka round out the top eight seeds.

Five-time champion Andy Murray is also in the draw. Having reached the Stuttgart final this week, the former World No. 1 will be upbeat about his chances for a record-extending sixth title at the Queen's Club. The Briton is on a collision course with Berrettini if he manages to overcome Lorenzo Sonego in the first round.

Three-time Major winner Stan Wawrinka also features in the field. The Swiss faces World No. 27 Frances Tiafoe in the opening round.

Another first-round match to watch is between Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds in London are scheduled for Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. The main draw action kicks off on June 13, with both the singles and doubles finals to be held on Sunday, June 19.

Prize Money

The total financial commitment for the upcoming edition of the Cinch Championships is €2,275,275, while the prize money is €2,134,520.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action at the Queen's Club live on the Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN. In Australia, one can view the action on beIN Sports.

Live action can also be followed on TennisTV.

