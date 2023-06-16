Queen's Club 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Cinch Championships

The ATP Tour heads to London this week for the Cinch Championships, which will be held from June 19 to 25.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz leads the draw as the top seed. He'll be making his debut at the venue and it'll also be his first time competing in a grasscourt tournament other than Wimbledon.

Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini will look to continue his unbeaten run as he targets a third title at the venue. Former World No. 1 and three-time Major champion Andy Murray is also in the mix.

With some of the ATP Tour's leading stars in attendance, the stage is set for an exciting tournament. Here's all the relevant information regarding the event:

What is the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club?

It is one of the oldest tournaments on the men's circuit, with the inaugural edition taking place way back in 1890. This will be the tournament's landmark 120th edition. With such a rich history and sporting tradition, the event has always been a top choice for players looking to prepare for their Wimbledon campaign.

Andy Murray is the most decorated player in the tournament's history, snagging a total of five titles in singles. He has also won a doubles title at the venue, bringing his total trophy haul to six. Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and Andy Roddick are some of the other notable names who are a part of the winner's circle here.

Venue

The Cinch Championships will be held at the renowned Queen's Club in West Kensington, London, United Kingdom.

Players

Holger Rune is seeded second at the 2023 Cinch Championships.

As mentioned earlier, Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at this year's edition of the Cinch Championships. A title would help the young Spaniard reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic, whose French Open triumph pushed him atop the summit.

Alcaraz's fellow next gen star and Holger Rune is the second seed. His grasscourt debut at the ATP level last year didn't quite go as planned as he lost in the first round of all three tournaments he competed in. The Dane will be gunning to finally notch up his first win on the surface.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are seeded third and fourth respectively. Home favorite Cameron Norrie is the fifth seed and is followed by top 20 players Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds are to be held over the weekend of June 17-18. The main-draw action is set to commence on Monday, June 19. The singles and doubles finals are scheduled for Sunday, June 25.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Cinch Championships is €2,195,175. The singles champion will receive a cheque worth €477,795 and 500 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €477,795 500 Runner-up €220,800 300 Semifinalist €117,715 180 Quarterfinalist €60,145 90 Second round €32,105 45 First round €17,120 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the Cinch Championships live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video as well as BBC TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

