Queen's Club 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Tatjana Maria and runner-up Amanda Anisimova earn?

Tatjana Maria pulled off the unexpected and ended her title drought in stunning fashion at Queen’s Club on Sunday, June 15. She defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4 in the final, pulling off yet another major upset ahead of Wimbledon.
Maria's victory at Queen's earned her a hefty $218,000, while Anisimova took home $134,260. Top seed Zheng Qinwen and second seed Madison Keys received $78,425 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.
Third seed Emma Navarro, fourth seed Elena Rybakina, fifth seed Diana Shnaider, and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu each got $38,140 for reaching the quarterfinals.
Players eliminated in the second round of the Queen's Club Championships--including sixth seed Karolina Muchova, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, Anastasia Zakharova, Sonay Kartal, Beatriz Haddad Maia, McCartney Kessler, and Rebecca Sramkova--each took home $20,875.
Seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova, Francesca Jones, Cristina Bucsa, Petra Kvitova, Daria Kasatkina, Jodie Burrage, Maddison Inglis, Leylah Fernandez, Yulia Putintseva, Magdalena Frech, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Donna Vekic each bagged $15,020 for an opening-round finish.
Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $10,135, while those who exited in the first round received $5,185.
Asia Muhammad & Demi Schuurs win Queen's Club 2025 women's doubles title
Fourth seeds Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs pulled off a big upset in the final of the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships, defeating second seeds Diana Shnaider and Anna Danilina 7-5, 6-7(3), 10-4 to claim the women’s doubles title on Sunday, June 15. The winning pair took home $72,180 in prize money, while the runners-up received $43,860.
The pairs of top seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok/Erin Routliffe and third seeds Ellen Perez/Zhang Shuai each earned $25,470 after bowing out in the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament.
The teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals--including Elena Rybakina/Yulia Putintseva, Timea Babos/Luisa Stefani, Desirae Krawczyk/Storm Hunter, and Emma Raducanu/Katie Boulter--each earned $13,080. Meanwhile, those who exited in the first round walked away with $7,970.