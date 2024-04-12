Emma Raducanu scored one of the biggest wins of her 2024 season on Friday, downing Caroline Garcia at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. Funnily enough, the Brit was perhaps so excited about the win that she prematurely celebrated it, walking over to shake hands with Garcia even before she had reached the requisite six games in the final set.

The opening set on the night in Le Portel, France went the home player's way, as Garcia wrapped it up 6-3. Raducanu, however, clawed her way into the match with a stunning display afterwards, winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.

With the score at 4-1 in her favor in the final set, Raducanu sent an ace down the middle and celebrated with a fist pump, followed by immediately walking towards the net. However, the Brit soon realized that the match was not over and walked back to the baseline with a sheepish grin on her face.

Thankfully, it did not turn out anticlimactic for the former US Open champion, as only a few minutes later, she turned winner for real. Speaking at her on-court interview afterwards, Emma Raducanu admitted that it was quite embarrassing and that she was so locked in during the game that she forgot the scoreline.

The 21-year-old further joked that she was thinking that were she to lose after that point, she would look like a "right muppet," which was all she wanted to avoid from thereon.

"Honestly I did the same early in the match. I think second game of the match, I was going back like it was deuce or something but I won the game and it was 1-1. Sometimes I'm just super locked in and I don't really get the score."

"I don't know what happened but it was quite embarrassing, all I was thinking was if I lose this right now, I am gonna look like a right muppet. So I am very happy that I managed to pull it through the next game," Emma Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu's victory kept Great Britain in the tie, after Katie Boulter had lost the opening singles rubber 6-2, 6-0 against Diane Perry. The score is now tied at 1-1, with the reverse singles and a doubles clash left to be played.

