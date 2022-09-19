Radio host John Ziegler questions the US Open's decision to deny Novak Djokovic entry in light of recent admissions by President Joe Biden

In a recent interview with '60 Minutes', US President Joe Biden conveyed that "the pandemic is over," which led radio host John Ziegler to question why Novak Djokovic was not allowed to compete at the 2022 US Open

After Wimbledon, the US Government released COVID-19 guidelines, suggesting that foreign travelers needed to show proof of double vaccinations to enter the country. This development automatically put Djokovic's participation in jeopardy as he is unvaccinated. Ultimately, a few days before the tournament, he had to officially withdraw from the event.

John Ziegler, a former radio host and documentary filmmaker, vented his frustration on Twitter regarding Novak Djokovic's inability to compete at the US Open. He went ahead and attacked "60 Minutes" by claiming the organization to be "weak," adding that despite having the "POTUS on their premiere," their segment didn't appear to be trending on social media.

"If 'the pandemic is over' (it has been for long time!), why is it US policy just prevented Djokovic from playing in the U.S. Open for not wanting to take shot he doesn’t need?! Also, how weak is 60 Minutes now? They have POTUS on their premiere & it doesn’t appear to be trending!" he tweeted.

Novak Djokovic last played on tour at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where he defended his title to win a seventh SW19 trophy against Nick Kyrgios in the final. He is next slated to play in the Laver Cup and an ATP 250 event in Tel Aviv immediately after.

"Looking forward to celebrating your achievements & seeing you in London, Roger Federer" - Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Federer ahead of team-up at Laver Cup

Roger Federer's retirement announcement on Thursday came as a shock to fans all around the world. Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message following the Swiss' retirement. He congratulated Federer on the new phase of his life and expressed that he is looking forward to meeting him at the Laver Cup in London.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will play alongside each other for the second time at the upcoming Laver Cup. They were teammates in the second edition of the exhibition event in 2018.

The pair will represent Team Europe and will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Team World comprises of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

