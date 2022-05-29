"Rafa and I would make different requests" - Novak Djokovic on whether he would prefer to play Rafael Nadal in day or night session at French Open

The potential Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic quarterfinal at the 2022 French Open is just a round away from becoming a reality, with both players winning their third-round matches.. If the match does eventually take place, Djokovic believes Nadal and himself would have different preferences for the session to play the match in.

For the blockbuster clash to materialise, though, the World No. 1 will have to first beat Diego Schwartzman while Nadal will have to take care of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday.

During a recent interview, the Serbian superstar was asked if he would like to play his great rival Nadal during the day or night session. Djokovic said that they would make different requests from the organizers, saying he would prefer the night session.

"All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests’ (laughs)," the top seed said.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Michael Llodra: ‘If you were to face Rafa in the quarters, would you rather play in the day or in the night session?’



Djokovic: ‘All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests’ (laughs) Michael Llodra: ‘If you were to face Rafa in the quarters, would you rather play in the day or in the night session?’Djokovic: ‘All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests’ (laughs) https://t.co/JPTBBOWZFp

It's no secret Nadal prefers playing during the day, particularly on clay. In fact, he has made it clear time and again that his style of play is best suited to brighter and warmer conditions.

Night session matches at Roland Garros often experience much cooler and humid conditions compared to the day. The ball is also heavier in such conditions, negating the bounce, pace and movement on the ball that players can generate. Additionally, the court conditions are more sluggish, as many players have highlighted.

All these factors are counter-productive to Nadal's game on clay. He usually puts the most pressure on opponents with the bounce, speed, topspin and depth he can generate with his shots. Nadal even expressed his thoughts on the same after his third-round win on Friday.

"I don’t like night sessions on clay ... I don’t like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions, especially when it’s cold," he said in his post-match presser. "I think that makes a big difference on the way you can play tennis on clay during the night and during the day," he added.

Djokovic's preference for the night session might have more to do with the fact that it gives him a better chance of beating Nadal, rather than the conditions suiting his game better. Beating Nadal at the French Open, where he is a 13-time champion, is one of the toughest tasks in the sport.

The Serb's wish will likely be granted, as the night session is considered more of a 'blockbuster', keeping ticket sales, viewership ratings and prime-time TV slots in mind.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



is through to his 13th consecutive fourth round at

defeating Bedene 6-3, 6-3 6-2. Smooth sailing @DjokerNole is through to his 13th consecutive fourth round at #RolandGarros defeating Bedene 6-3, 6-3 6-2. Smooth sailing ⛵@DjokerNole is through to his 13th consecutive fourth round at#RolandGarros defeating Bedene 6-3, 6-3 6-2. https://t.co/wVOz9Brcfm

History of Nadal-Djokovic rivalry at French Open

2021 French Open - Day Thirteen

Nadal has only lost three of his 111 matches at the claycourt Major, with two of them coming against Djokovic, including their last clash in the 2021 semifinals.

That match was played in the night session. Nadal got off to a great start, taking the opening set, but the Serb found his A-game as the match progressed, eventually winning in four hard-fought sets.

In the 2020 French Open final, though, the Serb had no answer to the 13-time champion, as Nadal won 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. The match was played with a closed roof and in conditions that were perceived to favour the Serb more.

Overall, Nadal has a healthy 7-2 win-loss record over Djokovic at the French Open. None of those matches have happened before the quarterfinal, with three of them being finals (in 2012, 2014 and 2020). The 13-time champion won all three matches.

However, this year, many consider the World No. 1 to be the favourite to win the 2022 French Open. That's because of his recent form and Nadal's lack of matches on clay due to injuries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav