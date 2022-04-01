"Rafa liked to walk through town with people, that said so much about him" - Sportswriter Michelle Kaufman recalls spotting Rafael Nadal roaming around Wimbledon

Sportswriter Michelle Kaufman regaled tennis fans with a story about how she once spotted Rafael Nadal roaming the streets of Wimbledon all by himself.

On the latest episode of the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast, the American recalled her experience of covering Wimbledon for the Miami Herald. Kaufman pointed out that the tournament atmosphere is one of the most unique aspects of Wimbledon, since one could encounter commentators and players all across town.

"Liz Clarke of the Washington Post and I, we always rented a flat together [to cover Wimbledon]. One of the greatest things about living in Wimbledon for those weeks is you're really living in a tennis village," Kaufman said. "You're walking around and you'll see commentators and players all around. You're right in the middle of it. There's nothing like it, really."

The 56-year-old recounted that during one of her trips around the area, she noticed someone who looked a lot like Rafael Nadal. But she assumed that it was not the Mallorcan, since she did not expect someone of his status to be walking around on foot carrying his own kits.

When she caught up with the person, the American was astonished to see that it was Nadal after all.

"One day, we are walking to the ground and we see a guy ahead of us with a big tennis bag and it looked like Rafa Nadal. Just walking about. We thought, 'You know, that guy really looks like Rafa. But he wouldn't just be walking through the town, carrying his own racquets," Kaufman said.

"Because they provide drivers for the players. Even if they are just staying three blocks away, there is a driver who will come get you. We were so curious and we walked really fast and tried to catch up to the man. And it was him."

Unable to contain her curiosity, Kaufman decided to ask the people working in the arena why the former World No. 1 was loitering around the sporting village. She was informed that the Spaniard was one of the few players who had turned down a driver, as he liked to walk through the town alongside everyone else.

While it may not sound like much to most people, Kaufman was of the opinion that the incident was a testament to Rafael Nadal's humility.

"We asked somebody at the grounds, 'Nadal is walking here, by himself, through the town carrying his bags.' They said that he declined the driver and that he was one of the only players to do it," Kaufman said. "Rafa said that he liked to walk through the town with the people. To me, that just said so much about him."

Patrick McEnroe recalls the time he spotted Rafael Nadal's good friend and rival Roger Federer in a coffee shop

Patrick McEnroe had a similar story to Kaufman's spotting of Nadal, only with Roger Federer at its centre

Similar to Michelle Kaufman spotting Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, Patrick McEnroe shared an anecdote involving Roger Federer in the same setting. During one of his stints with ESPN, the American recalled spotting the Swiss enjoying some alone time in a coffee shop while the rest of the tennis world was busy watching the women's final a short distance away.

"I was there [at Wimbledon] one year for ESPN, and it was the day of the women's final. I did my preview and I wasn't calling the final, so when the match started, after a set or so, I was walking back to my flat," McEnroe said. "There are a couple of coffee shops, and as I walk past them, I peak in. It is very quiet, because most people are at the match or watching it on TV. Guess who's sitting there? Not Rafael Nadal but a guy like him -- Roger Federer."

Dinora♥RF 🐐 @norinchi_df

📽️ Wimbledon Roger Federer congratulated by family, fans and royalty after Wimbledon 2017 win. Manolo Santana was there among them. Thanks to friends who made me remind this emotional moment.📽️ Wimbledon Roger Federer congratulated by family, fans and royalty after Wimbledon 2017 win. Manolo Santana was there among them. Thanks to friends who made me remind this emotional moment.🙏📽️ Wimbledon https://t.co/l5utRl0uJ0

More than the random sighting, what really amazed McEnroe about the incident was the fact that Federer was slated to play in the men's final the very next day. Seeing the 20-time Grand Slam champion taking the time to relax on his own despite the pressure of the impending final led McEnroe to conclude that it was a testament to the Swiss' character.

"He was in the men's final the next day too! He was just sitting there, totally chill by himself. I walked in and he said, "Don't tell anybody. I should be watching the match." I said to him, "Don't tell anybody. I should be watching the match too." That's one of the great things about Wimbledon, the players can just chill," McEnroe said. "But it also says a lot about both those two characters."

Edited by Arvind Sriram