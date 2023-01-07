Jaume Munar has only fond memories from his time so far at the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca. For Munar, the fact that the Rafael Nadal-owned and founded academy, which also has a boarding school and living facilities, imparts values beyond tennis that are useful in every sphere of life holds great significance.

On the tennis front, getting the chance to interact and train with the Spanish great himself and his uncle/former coach Toni Nadal, who is now majorly devoted to the academy, is among the biggest takeaways for Munar. Munar, now 25, joined RNA as a teenager and is one of the star graduates alongside World No. 3 Casper Ruud.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the 2023 Tata Open Maharashtra, the World No. 58 reflected on his enriching experience so far at the academy, stating his belief that spending time there as a budding tennis player can only lead to success.

"I’ve been in the academy for a lot of years," Jaume Munar said. "I’ve been working there with so many people. I’ve been sharing moments with players, with Toni, with Rafa. I think that anyone who spends time there is going to have success."

The Mallorcan praised the culture of the academy for laying a special focus on tennis as a part of life and not life itself, which is reflected in the teachings imparted to the students. Munar also highlighted what he feels is best about studying, training, and living at Nadal's academy.

"It’s not only about being a great tennis player, but also to be a good person," continued Munar. "The values that they are trying to inculcate in people is the best."

"The part of the job of the academy with the professionals is super nice, but I think the best part of the academy is the one with the school and with the kids growing."

Munar already knows where he would like his kids to spend their time and learn about tennis and life in general.

"Hundred percent, if I have the chance, I’ll keep my kids there. I’m really trying to let the people know that the academy is a great place to be," the Spaniard expressed.

Rafa Nadal Academy set to have three graduates aiming to make it big at the Australian Open 2023

Jaume Munar will be one of the representatives of the Spanish great's academy at the 2023 Australian Open.

Jaume Munar will be joined by two fellow graduates of the Rafa Nadal Academy at the 2023 Australian Open. Headlined by World No. 3 Casper Ruud, who made the finals of the French Open and US Open last year, World No. 56 Munar and 17-year-old rising Filipino player Alex Eala will also be among RNA's representatives at the first Major of the year.

While Ruud and Munar will compete directly in the men's singles main draw, Eala has secured a spot in the women's singles qualifying rounds. Eala has been a part of the academy since she was 12 years old.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal himself will be the top seed at the Australian Open after another Spaniard and current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal due to a leg injury.

