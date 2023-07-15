A player from the Rafa Nadal Academy is aiming to create history at Wimbledon even as Nadal's fans continue to hope that the Spaniard returns to the tour at some point.

Yaroslav Demin of Russia who won the 2023 French Open title doubles title for boys will take on Henry Searle in the Wimbledon boy's singles final.

The fifth seed who is on the ascendancy early in his career has also won an ITF Junior tournament in Brazil and the Eddie Herr doubles tournament among his other achievements.

"RNA player Yarosalv Denim will play the Wimbledon Junior final. Vamos!"

Yaroslav Demin made news on social media after a practice session with idol Rafael Nadal at the Rafa Nadal Academy in March.

The youngster hit the headlines in Roland Garros when he bagged the 2023 French Open doubles title for boys partnering Rodrigo Pacheco of Mexico.

Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar @rnadalacademy



Another Grand Slam coming from Paris to Manacor !



Congratulations RNA Player Yaroslav Denim on winning with Rodrigo Pacheco! VAMOS Traditions that never change!Another Grand Slam coming from Paristo ManacorCongratulations RNA Player Yaroslav Denim on winning @rolandgarros Junior doubleswith Rodrigo Pacheco! VAMOS

"Traditions that never change! Another Grand Slam coming from Paris to Manacor. Congratulations RNA Player Yaroslav Denim on winning @rolandgarros. Junior double with Rodrigo Pacheco! VAMOS."

Pacheco and Demin had earlier won a doubles tournament in Milan before overcoming the duo of Lorenzo Sciahbasi and Gabriele Vulpitta by a 6-2, 6-3 margin at Roland Garros.

At Wimbledon, the player from the Rafa Nadal Academy won his quarterfinal encounter in straight sets before being put to the test by Darwin Blanch in the semifinals. The 17-year-old came away with a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 win that earned him the right to play the boys finals at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal has won two Wimbledon titles over the course of his career

Nadal in action at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships

The King of Clay who triumphed a whopping 14 times on the red dirt of Roland Garros also won four US Open titles. Rafael Nadal has also reigned supreme twice at the Australian Open and a couple of times on the grass at Wimbledon.

Interestingly, Nadal's first Wimbledon title in 2008 was the first outside of the French Open. After getting past Andy Murray in straight sets in the quarterfinal, the Mallorcan ran into Rainer Schuttler of Germany.

The Mallorcan who was seeded second advanced to the final where he took on top-seed and five-time champion Roger Federer in the final after having gone down against the Swiss maestro in 2006 and 2007.

In an epic final that stretched to five marathon sets, Rafael Nadal emerged victorious with the scoreline reading 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-7(8-10), 9-7 to register a fifth Grand Slam win.

He also reached the 2011 final at SW19 only to go down to Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal's second Wimbledon triumph followed a couple of years later when he got past Tomas Berdych in straight sets in the title round after the Czech player had upset Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins