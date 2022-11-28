"Rafa's team and his family have always been with me" - Casper Ruud on Rafael Nadal

World No. 3 Casper Ruud stated that he is indebted to Rafael Nadal and his family for the role they have played in his evolution as a tennis player.

The 23-year-old is currently doing a whirlwind tour of Latin America with the 22-time Grand Slam winner, having visited four countries in six days. The duo are currently in Quito, Ecuador, in the fourth leg of their exhibition tour.

Ruud trained at the Rafa Nadal academy in Mallorca, which is renowned for its world-class facilities and coaches.

During a press conference in Quito on Sunday, the Norwegian said that he has learned about elite mentality and professionalism from Nadal, widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history. He also praised the Spaniard's academy, especially for the intensity of training sessions.

"You can learn everything from Rafa, from any type of shot to mentality and professionalism," said Ruud, adding, "When I arrived at the academy I was surprised by the intensity of each training session, and that has helped me to increase the intensity that I put into each practice. Rafa's team and his family are incredible. They have always been with me, and they do a spectacular job with a young community."

Ruud has had a successful 2022 season, reaching the final at two Grand Slams, one Masters 1000, and the ATP Finals.

Casper Ruud beats Rafael Nadal in Quito exhibition match

Casper Ruud is coming off a successful 2022 season.

Casper Ruud was one of the most improved players on the tour in 2022. The Norwegian fell short in all four 'big' finals but heads into the new season with great confidence.

During his ongoing Latin American tour with Rafael Nadal, Ruud lost his exhibition singles matches against the Spaniard in Buenos Aires and Belo Horizonte. However, the World No. 3 beat Nadal in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) in Quito on Sunday in front of a raucous 13,500-strong crowd.

The high altitude (2800 feet) of the Ecuadorean capital proved no problem for Ruud as he capped off a hectic day with a win.

Earlier in the day, the duo were given a tour of the Quito metro by the city mayor before they played a mini-match and did a press conference. After a tour of historical places in the city, both players conducted a tennis clinic before taking on each other in a singles match later in the evening.

After a few more activities lined up on Monday, the duo will head off to Bogota, Colombia, where they will play another exhibition on Wednesday, November 29. Two days later, the tour will wind up in Mexico City.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes