"Rafa+Slytherin, now I like two things about Emma" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu picking Slytherin as her preferred Hogwarts house

Emma Raducanu made an interesting choice when asked about her preferred 'Hogwarts house' from the epic Harry Potter Series. The 19-year-old British star confidently stated that she sees herself in 'Slytherin' and she likes the mysterious side to them, in turn drawing some interesting reactions from the tennis world.

Slytherin is one of the four houses in J.K. Rowling's famous Harry Potter series of novels and films and is usually regarded as having qualities such as ambition, cunningness, leadership, and shrewdness.

Raducanu admitted that Slytherin does not have a great reputation but she finds them cool and brutal, according to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg.

"I'd be in Slytherin, for sure," Emma Raducanu said. "I just think that, you know, they haven't got a great rep, but I just think they are really, hmm, cool. But they have like super -- they're pretty, in a way, brutal, but -- I don't know. They have got a, just mysterious sort of side to them, and I like that," she added.

That drew reactions from tennis fans, many of whom were surprised by her choice. Meanwhile, others shared a similar allegiance as Raducanu.

"Rafa+Slytherin. Now I like two things about Emma," a fan tweeted on the 19-year-old's comments.

Raducanu is also known to be a big fan of Rafael Nadal. Lately, she has been spotted sporting training kits with Nadal's famous bull logo shining bright.

Questions regarding Raducanu's Hogwarts house allegiance and her comments on the same came in response to an earlier comment where Raducanu said she certainly did not play like a 'wizard' on the court. Raducanu registered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Louisa Chirico in her opening match at the Citi Open on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another fan suggested that Raducanu might belong to House Ravenclaw and not Slytherin.

"Emma is a Ravenclaw, she just doesn't know it yet," read another tweet.

Here are a few more reactions to Emma Raducanu picking Slytherin as her preferred Hogwarts house:

Ron Walker @ronnabe @BenRothenberg Sorting hat: “It’s a shame you’re no good at stuff or you’d be straight in Ravenclaw” @BenRothenberg Sorting hat: “It’s a shame you’re no good at stuff or you’d be straight in Ravenclaw”

"If my ranking plummets to like 1000 or whatever, then I don't care" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2022 Citi Open

Emma Raducanu stylishly swept aside any talk of pressure on her, given that she could heavily drop down in the WTA rankings if she is unable to defend her US Open title. Raducanu will defend 2040 points at the end of the month as she won last year's US Open title as a qualifier.

While the youngster admitted that it would certainly not be ideal to drop those points, she has accepted the situation and will embrace whatever happens.

"I think that no matter what I said, I probably did have, you know, certain expectations of myself that were probably a bit twisted. And now I genuinely just accept it. Okay, it's not going to be pretty necessarily or easy, but I'm like 100% okay for starting over, to be honest. Like if my ranking plummets to like 1000 or whatever, then I don't care," Raducanu said on the same.

She believes she is wiser now than she was at last year's US Open or even at the start of the year. The teenager is confident in her ability to bounce back from her inconsistent form this season and reach her highest level sooner rather than later.

Raducanu will face Colombian player María Camila Osorio Serrano in the round of 16 at the Citi Open. She was also part of the doubles draw with fellow teen Clara Tauson, but the pair bowed out in the first round.

