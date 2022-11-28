Rafael Nadal: "After all, the personal issue, respect, and affection with which you can treat people is above the professional issue"

Rafael Nadal reckons it's more important to create a legacy by leaving behind good memories rather than being called the best player of all time.

The 36-year-old is currently on the Quito (Ecuador) leg of his Latin American exhibition tour with Casper Ruud. The Spaniard had a busy day in the Ecuadorean capital. After a mini-match and a press conference with Ruud, the duo toured the historic centre of Quito before doing a tennis clinic. Later in the day, Nadal took on Ruud in an exhibition clash.

The 22-time Major winner ended the year as World No. 2, just behind his compatriot Ruud. Widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history, Nadal says that he's more interested in leaving behind good memories of himself by treating everyone with respect and affection.

During a press conference at the Plaza San Francisco in Quito, Nadal said:

"I don't think about it (being the best player). I think it's something that goes to the background. The important legacy is that all the people I have lived with during these 20 years of my career have a good human memory of me. After all, the personal issue, education, respect and affection with which you can treating people is above the professional issue, because it is what remains in time"

After a few more scheduled activities on Monday, Nadal and Ruud will fly out to Bogota, Colombia for the fifth leg of their tour, where they will play an exhibition match on Tuesday. The tour will conclude in Mexico City, Mexico, on December 1.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud take tour of Quito Metro

Casper Ruud (left) and Rafael Nadal are doing a South American tour.

Continuing their whirlwind tour of South America, Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal did a tour of the Quito Metro facility with the city mayor Santiago Guarderas.

In the metro, Nadal interacted with fans and signed autographs, especially for kids, before he played a mini-tennis game with Ruud, on what was a busy day for the two players.

Nadal and Ruud's Latin American tour started in Buenos Aires (Argentina) earlier in the week, where they played singles and doubles matches. The two players then visited Quito (Chile), where Nadal played singles with Alejandro Tabilo.

Ruud and Nadal's next stop was Belo Horizonte in Brazil before they flew to Quito (Ecuador) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

