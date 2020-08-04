Rafael Nadal appoints his father on the board of directors in new business venture

Rafael Nadal has become one of the most recognizable faces not just in tennis but in all of sport. He has established himself as one of the greatest athletes of all time, and his global popularity reflects that.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion has also created a valuable 'brand' for himself through his exploits on and off the court. He is involved in a number of business ventures all around the world, which is in addition to his plethora of product endorsements.

Recently, in February 2020, Rafael Nadal took over 33% stake in Mabel capital, an investment firm based out of Madrid. The purchase was done by a corporation called Aspemir, through which the Spaniard channels most of his investments.

As per La Informacion, Rafael Nadal's father - Sebastian Nadal - has now been appointed to the board of directors of the company. In addition, they have reportedly redrawn the bylaws and increased the capital by more than 9 million euros.

Mabel Capital was founded by Abel Matutes Jr. and Manuel Campos Guallar, who have diversified their business to countries like Portugal and the United States. They didn't have any hesitation in converting their partner/client relationship with Rafael Nadal into a full-fledged partnership.

Rafael Nadal's multiple pursuits outside tennis

Rafael Nadal poses with young players from his academy

The Spaniard entered the world of business this year after already having diversified his interests. Perhaps the most famous of Nadal's off-court pursuits was was the opening of the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016, in his hometown of Mallorca. This year Nadal launched another unit of his academy in Kuwait, where he's done a range of philanthropic work.

Having announced a recent expansion in Mallorca too, Rafael Nadal is aiming to create one of the most elite sports academies in the world. The facility is based on the "virtues, values and skills of Rafa himself", and has attracted a lot of interest from budding players across the globe.

The 34-year-old also started the Rafa Nadal Foundation in 2008, which has committed itself to the cause of uplifting the underprivileged through the medium of sports and education. The foundation has also conducted a lot of charitable work in India.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal is known to keep his business activities within the family. He has made his mother the sole administrator of Aspemir, his investment firm, and his wife Maria Perello is the he director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation.

er ending a lifetime partnership with his uncle Toni as his coach, Nadal made him the director of the Rafa Nadal Academy. The southpaw has now shifted to fellow Mallorcan and one of his idols growing up - Carlos Moya - as his coach.

In that context, the Spaniard's appointment of his father as one of the administrators in his new business comes as no surprise.