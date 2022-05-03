Rafael Nadal asked us that when Madrid play the Champions League semifinals, we don't play him: Madrid Masters tournament director Feliciano Lopez

Madrid Masters tournament director Feliciano Lopez revealed that Rafael Nadal asked him not to schedule his match when Real Madrid play their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Manchester City on Tuesday. Los Blancos will take on City at the Santiago Bernabeu, trailing 4-3 from the first leg, hoping to reach their first final in four years.

Nadal, a huge Real Madrid fan, recently 'kicked off' Los Blancos' La Liga game against Espanyol last week. Madrid won the game to seal their 35th league title and second in three years.

The Spaniard has been out of action since injuring his rib at the Indian Wells Masters, skipping tournaments in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. Ahead of Nadal's return to court at the Caja Magica on Wednesday, Lopez said:

"I hope to be able to go to the Bernabeu (to watch Madrid-City). Nadal asked us that when Madrid played the Champions League semi-finals that we not play him (laughs)."

On a serious note, Lopez explained that Nadal prefers playing during the day due to the higher bounce on offer. He also added why it's 'hard to be an anti-Madridista':

"He likes to play during the day, so that the ball bounces higher. There are tennis players who are not from Madrid. David Ferrer is not from Madrid. Tommy Robredo and Marc Lopez are from Barça, Sergi Bruguera is very much from Barça, the poor man is screwed... it is very hard to be an anti-Madridista. And Pato Clavet is from Atleti".

"We are receiving many requests for tickets due to Nadal's return" - Feliciano Lopez on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal in the practice courts of Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal has had a sizzling start to his 2022 campaign. Racking up title wins in the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Mexican Open, the 21-time Grand Slam winner saw his perfect 20-0 start to the season end against Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

In a bruising three-hour three-set semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz in that tournament, Nadal injured his rib and has been out of action for six weeks. With the Spaniard set to return this week and Carlos Alcaraz's emergence as one of the top contenders on tour, there has been a huge clamor for tickets.

Lopez elaborated on the situation, adding that Djokovic playing also led to an increase in demand for tickets, but that Nadal's return and Alcaraz's emergence as a top player led to a surge in demand.

"Yes, we are receiving many requests for tickets due to Nadal's return, Carlos' emergence and Djokovic playing, but above all due to Nadal's return and Carlos's great year."

Alcaraz, like Rafael Nadal, is having a great year himself with a 23-3 win-loss for the season so far, winning titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Barcelona along the way. His Barcelona triumph last week made the 18-year-old the youngest top-10 debutant since Nadal 17 years ago.

Interestingly, Nadal is set to meet Alcaraz in a blockbuster quarterfinal on Thursday. Lopez added in this regard:

"I think Nadal- Alcaraz will be during the day, those who usually play during the day will do so because of the rest and the match of their rivals does not have to have much difference either. The schedules are decided between the televisions, the ATP, the WTA and me."

