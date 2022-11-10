Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals 2022: Analyzing the Spaniard's chances in the year's final tournament

Rafael Nadal will play his final tournament of the year at the 2022 ATP Finals, where he will attempt to win his maiden title in the competition. The Spaniard has been drawn into the Green Group, along with Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz.

It is not a bad draw for the 22-time Grand Slam champion by any means, as his fans were worried he might be put in the same group as Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic ahead of the announcement. Thankfully, that has not been the case, and the Mallorcan will be pretty happy about his chances of qualifying for the knockouts at the year-end championships.

Without further ado, here's a look at how Nadal's hopes of winning the 2022 ATP Finals have been affected by the draw:

Group Stage

#1. Casper Ruud

The second-highest seeded player in the group, Casper Ruud was the same player Rafael Nadal defeated in the final of the 2022 French Open to lift his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Like the Spaniard, Ruud doesn't prefer playing on indoor hardcourts as well and faced early losses at the Swiss Indoors Basel and Paris Masters recently.

Form isn't on the Norwegian's side, who has had to relinquish his hold on the World No. 2 spot since his US Open run. The French Open meeting is the only encounter between the duo to date, and it is very likely that the same result is repeated in Turin as well.

Furthermore, considering that Ruud is the least favored in the group when it comes to playing indoors, the 36-year-old will be better off beating the World No. 4 in straight sets by a big margin to give himself the best chance of qualifying for the knockouts in case of a tie later on.

#2. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded fifth in the tournament, is the second strongest player in the group after Nadal, and represents the strongest fight the former World No. 1 is likely to face in the group stage.

Barring a loss to eventual winner Holger Rune in the semifinals of the Paris Masters, the Canadian has been in red-hot form of late and has come into his own in the closing stages of the season. A 16-match win streak on indoor hardcourts is a testament to how well suited the World No. 6 is to the surface because of his big serve, something that will make the 22-time Grand Slam champion very wary.

Although the World No. 2 has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Auger-Aliassime, both those meetings came on clay, making their 2022 ATP Finals meeting the first time they face off on a surface that is more to the 22-year-old's liking. Thankfully, a loss against the Canadian will not prove fatal, as the Mallorcan can still qualify for the knockouts with a strong showing in his other two matches.

Regardless, Nadal will be hoping for a win, especially given the amount of confidence it will give him before heading into the semifinals of the tournament.

#3. Taylor Fritz

America's No. 1 ranked ATP player, Taylor Fritz wasn't even in the main draw for the year-end championships and only entered the event after World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to an injury. Like Ruud, Fritz isn't coming into the tournament on the back of a good run of form, losing early at the Vienna Open and the Paris Masters.

Unlike Ruud, though, Fritz has the mental boost of having beaten Nadal on hardcourts this year, doing so in the final of the Indian Wells Masters. Their most recent meeting, on the other hand, will give the same confidence to the Spaniard, who scored a brilliant five-set win against Fritz at Wimbledon, braving an injury and pleas to retire from his family to thwart the American.

Despite Fritz being a massive wildcard, the 22-time Grand Slam champion shouldn't have to worry too much about the World No. 9, and will be looking forward to a big win that will help him sail through to the knockouts.

Rafael Nadal might have to play Novak Djokovic and/or Daniil Medvedev in 2022 ATP Finals knockouts

Rafael Nadal at the Rolex Paris Masters

Assuming he gets past the group stage and enters the knockouts of the 2022 ATP Finals, which he is likely to do, Rafael Nadal will face a much sterner test in the knockouts, facing off against players who play their best tennis on the surface.

Group Red comprises of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic, of which Djokovic is the clear favorite to enter the semifinals as the first-placed player. To avoid facing him in the semifinals, the Spaniard will have to ensure that he finishes first in the group. Even then, he would have to take on either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last-four fixture, no easy task under the best of circumstances.

All things considered, Rafael Nadal has as good a chance as anyone else of winning the ATP Finals 2022, even if his form isn't necessarily on the good side. Like the Spaniard himself stated in his press conference after the Paris Masters loss, he only needs to get enough practice against the top players to find his rhythm -- which he is doing at the moment.

Further aided by the knowledge that he can afford to play one bad match at the event early on, the former World No. 1 might just have it takes to score his elusive maiden title at the year-end championships.

Poll : 0 votes