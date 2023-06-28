Tennis great Rafael Nadal recently had another of his statues unveiled in his hometown of Mallorca.

Over his career of over two decades, the southpaw has won a staggering number of titles, including 22 Grand Slam singles titles, the second-highest in men's tennis. Besides his heroics at Grand Slams, the former World No. 1 also won 92 ATP singles titles.

The 37-year-old is currently sidelined due to an injury he suffered in his shock defeat at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Spaniard is currently in Mallorca, where he first attended his compatriot Feliciano Lopez's first-round match in his farewell tournament. Nadal then visited his tennis academy, located in Mallorca, where he unveiled a new status for himself.

"And here is the new statue of Rafa at the RNA [Rafael Nadal Academy]," the caption of the tweet read.

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22



: rosalvo.delador And here is the new statue of Rafa at the RNA 🤩: rosalvo.delador And here is the new statue of Rafa at the RNA 🤩🎥: rosalvo.delador https://t.co/3qWk5oU0kf

In May of 2021, Roland Garros revealed an iconic statue of the Spaniard. Sculpted in stainless steel, the piece of art stands next to the 'general public' entrance gate and the Jardin des Mousquetaires.

The statue honors Nadal's record 14 French Open titles. A small replica of the original Roland Garros statue was gifted to his academy in March of 2023. The artwork is kept in the museum of his academy, along with the numerous trophies he has won in his career.

"My intention is that next year be my last" - Rafael Nadal

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

Rafael Nadal's career has been troubled a lot by injuries. The Spaniard is currently recovering from another injury as he missed Roland Garros for the first time in many years.

The former World No. 1 held a press conference in May to speak about his recovery and his upcoming plans, including his return to the tour.

Holding a press conference at his academy in Mallorca, the veteran revealed that he would withdraw from the French Open. He also mentioned that the 2024 season could be his last season on the tour, adding that he would only play in a few tournaments next year to say goodbye.

"If I keep playing right now, I don't think I can be there next year. My intention is that next year be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me," the Spaniard said.

The 14-time French Open winner is currently ranked No. 136 on the tour. This is the first time he has dropped out of the top 10 since 2005.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes