Rafael Nadal to be awarded the Camino Real Award later this month

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal will receive the Camino Real Award on September 20, which was recently announced by Instituto Franklin and then posted on Twitter by a tennis fan. The award honors Spaniards who have represented the country in a positive manner in the United States.

"Rafael Nadal will receive the ‘Camino Real Award’ on September 20th at 12:30pm local. This is given to prominent Spaniards who are seen to have enhanced the positive image of Spain, in the United States," tweeted @Olly_Tennis_

The announcement of the award comes after Nadal was reported to have shown great sportsmanship following his fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe at this year's US Open. Journalist Kurt Streeter tweeted that Nadal thanked all the members of the press and the event for their work throughout the Major, something he apparently does after every tournament.

"Rafa Nadal is such a champion, in every way. Answered questions in the post-match presser in straightforward way, as always, and gave credit/congrats to Tiafoe for winning. Once done w/English y Spanish press he walked over to the behind scene production folks in press room," tweeted Streeter.

"2/2 and thanked each one of for their work during this tournament. Transcriptionist, MC, audio/video. Not for show/I was the only outsider watching. They told me later he does this after each tournament, win or lose. Trust me that ain’t common. Not at all. Only 1. #nadal #usopen," he added.

Rafael Nadal lost to Frances Tiafoe in US Open 4R

Rafael Nadal's quest for Grand Slam number 23 will have to wait until next year. after he lost in four sets against home hope Frances Tiafoe on Monday. The Spaniard showed glimpses of a comeback when he took the second set after Tiafoe had won the first. However, the American proved too strong on the day as he took the next two sets to claim a convincing victory over the World No. 3.

Despite the loss, Nadal has had a wildly successful season, winning four titles, including the Australian Open and a record-extending 14th French Open. The 22-time Grand Slam winner boasts an impressive win-loss record of 38-5.

Nadal admitted that the past few months have been difficult. He will now look to get some much-needed rest as he awaits the birth of his first son.

