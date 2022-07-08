"There is no choice but to look forward, accept things as they come and have a positive attitude" - Rafael Nadal lands in Barcelona to begin recovery from abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal is back in Spain after having withdrawn from Wimbledon owing to an abdominal tear that was detected after his five-set quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz.

Nadal, who was aiming to win a Calendar Grand Slam, decided against playing in the semifinals as a result of which Nick Kyrgios booked a place in his maiden Wimbledon final.

The Spaniard reflected on the withdrawal in a philosophical manner, stating that there was no choice but to accept things as they come and look forward to the future.

"In the end there is no choice but to look forward, as always, accept things as they come and have a positive attitude," Nadal said upon returning to Spain.

The Mallorcan, who won the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year, was chasing Rod Laver's Calendar Slam.

Despite being injured in the quarterfinals, fans had been expecting to see the Spaniard in action against Kyrgios given the fact that Nadal overcame pain and injury to win at Roland Garros.

Nadal himself seemed keen to keep going at Wimbledon despite his abdominal injury, but subsequently changed his mind after finding it difficult to serve normally.

"I don't believe I can win two matches in these circumstances, I can't serve," Nadal said, explaining why his was pulling out of the tournament.

Injury halts Rafael Nadal's progress at a Grand Slam yet again

Rafael Nadal lost to Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals of 2019

Rafael Nadal has won the Wimbledon title twice before, in 2008 and 2010. The Spaniard ended Roger Federer's phenomenal Championships run in 2008, after the Swiss maestro reigned supreme on Centre Court between 2003 and 2007. He then beat Tomas Berdych in 2010 for his second SW19 title.

However, the Spaniard has not made it to a Wimbledon final since 2011.

This is not the first time Nadal has withdrawn from a Grand Slam. He withdrew from the Australian Open in 2010 owing to a right-knee injury in the quarterfinals against Andy Murray.

On his favorite clay, he pulled out ahead of his French Open third-round encounter against compatriot Marcel Granollers in 2016. The Mallorcan also had to withdraw from the 2018 US Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro.

