Rafael Nadal Barcelona Open 2024 outfit: Price, Where to buy & everything else you need to know

Rafael Nadal made his much-awaited comeback at the 2024 Barcelona Open on Tuesday, appearing in only his second tournament of the year. The Spaniard turned heads at the ATP 500 event not only with his new service action, but also with his stylish outfit on the day.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, playing on the clay for the first time this season, took to court in a lilac-colored Nike t-shirt and shorts combo, pairing it with white sneakers.

The t-shirt can be bought on the Nike store for €89.99, while the shorts sell for €69.99. The colors - 'Lilac Bloom' for the tee and 'Space Purple' for the shorts - are inspired by the city of Mallorca, Rafael Nadal's hometown in Spain. The shorts are made up of at least 75% recycle polyester fibres, while the top was made in collaboration with the Mallorcan to support high performance for elite athletes.

Expand Tweet

The shoes, on the other hand, are part of the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa collection, and retail for €159.99. Coming in white with bright orange accents, it was designed specifically for Nadal, allowing fans to pay tribute to their favorite tennis player when they don the same later on.

The link to the t-shirt, shorts, and shoes can be found here -- from the Nike (Spain) store.

"I am going to go all out" - Rafael Nadal pulling no punches at the 2024 Barcelona Open

The Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference at the Barcelona Open, Rafael Nadal asserted that while he will approach the tournament as if it was his last appearance in Barcelona, he will be going 'all out' instead of treating it as just a farewell performance.

"On a personal level it is a gift to be in Barcelona and I take it as my last year. I want to enjoy every moment. In this life there is a beginning and an end. On a sporting level it is what it is."

"I take it as it is my last participation in the Godó. I'm going to try to be competitive. I'm not going to go out to pay tribute, I'm going to go out all out," Nadal said.

True to his statements, Nadal came out firing on all cylinders in his first round clash against Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday. After taking the first set 6-2, the Spaniard was minutes away from the win at the time of publication, leading 4-2 in the second set.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : Do you like Rafael Nadal's Barcelona Open 2024 outfit? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback