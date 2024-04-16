"I'm not going to go out to pay tribute, I'm going to go out all out" - Rafael Nadal determined to enjoy himself in 'last' hurrah at Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal has outlined his intention to play freely and enjoy himself as he gears up for his final appearance at the Barcelona Open in 2024.

After repeated delays in his comeback, from the Qatar Open to the Indian Wells Masters and the Monte-Carlo Masters, Nadal is set to make his long-awaited return to the tour at the Barcelona Open. The record 12-time champion at the ATP 500 event takes on Flavio Cobolli in his opening match.

The Spaniard recently expressed his determination to enjoy every moment of his campaign in Barcelona, considering his "last" appearance at the tournament a precious gift.

Despite acknowledging his likely final time participating in the ATP 500 event, the 22-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that his focus is on competing fiercely for the title rather than staging a farewell tribute.

"On a personal level it is a gift to be in Barcelona and I take it as my last year. I want to enjoy every moment. In this life there is a beginning and an end. On a sporting level it is what it is," he said in his pre-tournament press conference (via Marca).

"I take it as it is my last participation in the Godó. I'm going to try to be competitive. I'm not going to go out to pay tribute, I'm going to go out all out," he added.

The 37-year-old also discussed his lingering injury concerns, stating that despite the air of uncertainty surrounding his physical condition, he's optimistic about his readiness to face Cobolli in his tournament opener.

"I have gained very little in recent months and the loads have to be assumed progressively. One has to live with the uncertainty of not knowing what can happen. I have to be able to compete. The list of injuries is long and I just want to think that I am ready to play on Tuesday," Nadal said.

"I get tired of saying my hardships" - Rafael Nadal refuses to discuss abdomen injury ahead of Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni raised concerns about his nephew's fitness in the lead-up to the Barcelona Open, sharing that the former World No. 1 was struggling to serve effectively during practice.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion refrained from discussing the abdomen injury causing these issues, emphasizing that he's tired of speaking about his struggles.

"We know what there is and the problems we have been having. I mentioned it in the final in Seville because my Uncle commented on it. In my statement, when I was eliminated from Monte Carlo, I said I couldn't play," Nadal said during the same press conference.

"I don't feel like saying I have a problem here or a problem there. I get tired of saying my hardships. The worst thing that can happen is that. I can't play again. Do I know what can happen again?" he added.

Nadal did open up about his hip operation, disclosing that he underwent a "difficult" two-year period while dealing with the injury.

"They have been two difficult years. I come from a major hip operation, and when that happens, it is difficult because things happen in the body. When you can, you can, and when you can't, you can't," he said.

